'We're going to try to win the thing' - Nucifora insists Ireland have clear Six Nations aim

Despite an "average" 2020, the man who named Andy Farrell as Joe Schmidt’s successor believes he remains the right choice to lead Ireland.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said the 2021 Six Nations will give him a better measure of where the team is at, adding that he expects Farrell and the team to put together a bid for the title and is targeting a World Cup final place in 2023.

Nucifora’s comments come in the wake of a poor second-half performance from Ireland in their win over Georgia and strong criticism of Farrell from his predecessor Eddie O’Sullivan and former Ireland winger Shane Horgan, who called for the IRFU to consider whether the former England international is the right man to take the team forward in the wake of the Autumn Nations Cup defeat at Twickenham.

Ireland have not won an away match under Farrell who has used 41 players and given 11 new caps out in his eight matches to date.

Expand Close David Nucifora, the IRFU performance director, is tasked with creating the conditions needed for the head coach to succeed. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Nucifora, the IRFU performance director, is tasked with creating the conditions needed for the head coach to succeed. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Nucifora expects things to improve in the new year.

"Absolutely. They’re an experienced coaching team," he said.

"They’ve been in or around international rugby now for many years, either with Ireland or with England or with the Lions. So we’ve got an abundance of experience here and if you look around at many other international teams, the years of experience the guys have would stack up against any other coaching group.

"Once they get some stability and continuity going with the team, then obviously we’ll start to see progress.

"I mean we’re going to try to win the thing, trying to win all of our games; that’s obviously our ambition, as we do every year. We’ve had some really successful years and we’ll go into next year’s Six Nations with exactly that same ambition, to go out there and try to win the competition.

"You don’t go in to come second or third each year, you go in there to try to win the competition.

"That’s what we set out to do every year. Obviously we look at the performances involved in trying to achieve that. And that’s what things will be judged on."

Asked about the union’s stated target of reaching the World Cup semi-final for the first time in 2023, Nucifora said: "I’d like to get to the final."

Nucifora, who is in charge of player contracts, is unable to discuss terms with players until after Christmas due to the IRFU’s cash crisis.

He confirmed that more than 50 per cent of players’ deals are up next summer, with eight central contracts including the Leinster, Munster and Ulster captains Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson respectively, as well as key figures like Keith Earls, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy and CJ Stander (above).

"We’re still assessing our financial status. I’d be hopeful we can retain the majority of our players but, like in any market, there’s always risk and I couldn’t sit here and say definitely that we’re going to keep everyone," he said, adding that the policy of not picking overseas-based players would remain.

"In the past we’ve managed to keep pretty much most players we’ve wanted to keep. The player market around the world is affected, it’s not just us and there are stresses on most markets but that doesn’t mean to say a player can’t either find a deal that suits him for whatever period of time it is in his career that is somewhere else, that might be an option.

"As a general statement, I’d be confident that we’d be able to maintain the majority of players we want to keep."

Age is not a barrier to offering Sexton (35) a new deal.

"As long as the standard of Johnny’s play is up to where it should be then we wouldn’t have any hesitation in speaking to Johnny about continuing," he said.

Read More

Nucifora enthusiastically backed the inclusion of the four best South African franchises in the Guinness PRO14 and said they may even join midway through this season. He believes they will elevate the standards in a struggling competition and help Irish players bridge the physical gap having struggled against more dynamic teams in recent seasons.

"That’s one of the benefits that we’re looking for, to be able to play those types of physical teams more often," he said.

"To be able to work out strategies, tactics to be able to understand what are the options to be able to deal with physically imposing teams better than we are at the moment.

"At the moment, with no disrespect to the PRO14, we’re on par or superior physically to our competitors. Sometimes you learn habits that may not hold you in the best shape for the challenges you will be faced with at levels above.

"Hence, the appetite to test ourselves more regularly with the possible inclusion of the South Africans," concluded Nucifora.

Online Editors