‘We’ll get on with the battle’ – Eddie Jones will blank his ex-employers if Australia meet England at World Cup

File photo dated 26-11-2022 of Eddie Jones. Former England boss Eddie Jones is targeting World Cup glory after agreeing to “come home” and lead his native Australia once again. The 62-year-old is returning as head coach on a four-year deal in place of the sacked Dave Rennie, having previously led the team from 2001 to 2005 and oversaw the 2003 World Cup final defeat to England. Issue date: Monday January 16, 2023.

Eddie Jones says he wouldn’t talk to his former employers at the Rugby Football Union if Australia came face to face with England at this year’s World Cup.

The 62-year-old was confirmed as the new coach of the Wallabies this week, just over a month after his seven-year Twickenham reign was brought to an end.

Jones expressed disappointment over his dismissal and admitted he would steer clear of confrontation if the two nations meet at the global showpiece in France.

“I’m not thinking about England… because the most important thing is to get Australia playing really well and consistently well,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If we happen to meet England on the way, well and good. I might have a conversation with some of the players and not with the administration. Then we’ll get on with the battle.

“You could maybe pick it now… the quarter-final [between Australia and England] could be in Marseille.

“Maybe age helps but once the chapter closes, it closes.”

Jones was confirmed as Australia’s head coach for the second time this week on a four-year deal following the sacking of Dave Rennie.

He was sacked by England in December following a run of results that included six defeats and a draw in 12 matches.