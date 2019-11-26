Sport Rugby

'We were looking down all avenues' - Bristol Bears fail to coax Rory Best out of retirement

Rory Best will definitely not be coming out of retirement to make a shock switch to English Premiership table-toppers Bristol Bears, assistant coach John Muldoon confirmed.

The club, coached by former Connacht PRO14 winner Pat Lam, are believed to have made tentative approaches to the retired Ireland skipper via their tight-head prop and Best’s former club colleague John Afoa.

However, despite a potentially lucrative financial offer, the interest from the club has not been reciprocated.

"We picked up one or two hooker injuries," explained Muldoon, "and we were looking at all options.

"That one was thrown across the table and we were all laughing because we thought he was retired. And he is definitely retired. He’s definitely not coming to us.

"But we were looking down all avenues and if a quality player like Rory was available, we would have been foolish not to look at him. But he won’t be coming here."

Muldoon also insisted that out-half Ian Madigan remains part of the club’s plans despite failing to appear this season and confirmed that the former Leinster man was withdrawn from Tuesday’s ‘A’ team clash only because of illness.

