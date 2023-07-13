‘We want to be the best rugby team, rather than the best team in the gym’ – Iain Henderson hails training shake up

Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson and Ross Byrne are pictured at the launch of the new Canterbury jerseys, which are on sale now at Canterbury.com, and via Intersports Elverys, in store and on Elverys.ie.

Having experienced back-to-back Rugby World Cup quarter-final exits, Ireland lock Iain Henderson hopes the shake-up in this year’s preparations will pay dividends come the finals in France.

The Grand Slam champions are in pre-season camp at the moment as they gear towards three August internationals ahead of the World Cup opener against Romania on September 9.

The current world No 1 side have never made it past the quarter-final stage at the nine previous World Cups, and Henderson (31) admits Andy Farrell’s pre-season programme feels ‘very different’ to previous campaigns.

“It definitely feels like we’re a lot more about rugby,” said Henderson, speaking at the launch of Canterbury’s Ireland Rugby World Cup jersey this week.

“I know that sounds silly but there’s a huge emphasis on rugby and being the best rugby team we can, rather than being the best team in the gym or on the pitch.

“Yes you have to be fit and yes you have to be strong, but we feel like we’ve got a really good balance of doing both of those and not making it the most difficult pre-season physically just for the sake of it.

“But at the same time there’s a fair bit of fatigue. There are long days, we’ve been here since seven o’clock this morning, being put through our paces. It’s very mentally taxing.

“It feels very different. There was a lot of running in the last World Cup [preparations], non-rugby related conditioning running. It feels shorter this time and the blocks of work we’re doing feel way more intense. We feel like we’re getting real buy-in for a short period of time and then we’re seeing massive improvements. The last time it felt more elongated. It feels like the squad is in a good place and that if we had to play this weekend we could.”

In the lead up to the 2019 World Cup, Ireland suffered their heaviest defeat to England (57-15) and Henderson admits fatigue was a factor in that record loss at Twickenham.

“Leading into that game it felt like we were fatigued after that Portugal training week,” said the Ulster captain, who has won 72 Irish caps since his debut in November 2012.

“It felt like we were off the boil, it felt like we weren’t fit enough but, then again, that was still a fair bit out from the World Cup. There were things that we’d been doing earlier in the week and guys could fairly put their finger on why they felt that way.”

Eager to avoid a repeat of such a result in the run-in to this year’s World Cup, Henderson insists Ireland must hit the ground running in the August Tests, beginning with Italy at Lansdowne Road on August 5.

“We want to hit the ground running and make sure we’re not having to build ourselves up to where we left off,” said Henderson, who signed a two-year IRFU contract extension last month.

“We’ve talked a fair bit this week around our defence. In the last number of campaigns our attack has been able to break teams down but our defence probably hasn’t been something that you’d talk [about].”

Having also been capped 20 times at U-20 level, Henderson hailed the current crop who take on France in tomorrow’s World Cup final (6.0), having overcome recent personal difficulties to reach the decider.

“I actually had a text from Richie (Murphy – head coach) there yesterday, They’ve been going really well,” he added.

“It’s been phenomenal what they’re doing in an incredibly tough time. The resilience that squad has shown has been incredible and admirable.

“I really hope they can get one more game under their belt. It will be a campaign not many of them will forget for the rest of their lives.”