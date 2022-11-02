‘We want Six Nations headaches’ – Andy Farrell challenges second string ahead of Ireland ‘A’ clash

THERE is a group of Irish players in international rugby purgatory. Friday night is their latest chance to convince Andy Farrell to let them through the pearly gates.

The head coach has a settled first team off the back of a successful couple of years. Breaking in has rarely been harder to do.

He spoke last week about how he doesn’t hand out cheap caps and there’s a whole slew of players who can attest to that.

The clash with an All Blacks XV at the RDS is the latest opening for Mike Lowry (1 cap), Jimmy O’Brien (uncapped), James Hume (3 caps), Ciarán Frawley (uncapped), Craig Casey (5 caps), Jeremy Loughman (uncapped), Tom O’Toole (3 caps), Joe McCarthy, Cian Prendergast (both uncapped), Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes (2 caps each) to show their wares.

That contingent of players have regularly been in Ireland squads in the last two years, their hands must be calloused from holding tackle bags.

Most of them featured against the Maori last summer, one or two went on the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa.

When they see Robert Baloucoune’s name in the matchday 23 for the Springboks, they’ll see it as a sign. The path is there if form and circumstance allow.

For Farrell, it’s up to them to batter the door down.

"We get to see who is serious about wanting to be in the room, not just for the medium or long term which some of these guys obviously are, but for the short-term as well,” Farrell said.

"Come the Six Nations we want a big headache as a coaching staff, that we understand that we have grown the pool and that it's one of a very competitive nature regarding Six Nations selection.

"This is why we're doing it, this is the whole point in regards to making sure everyone... we've had 50 lads in the same room all week, they're looking at each other and they know who the competition is.

"It doesn't matter if you class yourself as a senior player or a new kid on the block, we'll see who has got the hunger from the experience they've had.

"Some of the lads have been involved in three or four camps and not had an opportunity that they think they deserve.

"Some of those lads are on one, two, three, four, five caps; they want an opportunity as well as the Emerging Ireland boys to show what they've learnt over a period of time.

"Again, it's just about opportunity; creating that opportunity for them to show their work to their peers in the shop window on a Friday night in the RDS.

"It's valuable to all concerned.

"You look at that and there are lads like Robert Baloucoune, for example, whose been in many camps and not had the opportunity, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast and a few others as well.

"They've been in, they've not been capped and it's their chance to show they're ready for the big stage.

"It's an opportunity to show they can handle that stage and let's hope it transfers into a cap."

The opposition will be revealed this evening, but with All Blacks TJ Perenara, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Damian MacKenzie involved, it’s expected to be a stiff test.

Ireland have just one player with more than 10 caps in their starting XV.

Jacob Stockdale makes his first appearance in a green jersey since July 2021 on the wing, but it’s Casey who is named to captain the side.

"He's an obvious choice for us,” Farrell said of the Munster scrum-half.

"We broached the subject straight away and it was unanimous it would be Craig. Why? Because it's him being himself, he's a natural leader, just the way he handles himself on a daily basis in and around everyone.

"He's the ultimate professional, he prepares really well, and he's been in this environment for some time now so the responsibility is a nice step in his journey as well.

“Jacob, we all know Jacob has been out injured for quite some time, and there are a few lads that staked a place pretty well over the last 12 months but Jacob coming back at the start of the season has shown a lot of hunger in my eyes.

“I know he's not played for a couple of weeks, but his hunger at the start of the season, how he attacked the season shows me the fight and the want to get his spot back, so he gets the opportunity to show us how he's going to push forward with the rest of the season.”

Another eye-catching selection is that of prop Marty Moore who last played for Ireland in 2015.

The Ulster tighthead is seen in some quarters as a World Cup bolter and his international record is pretty impressive, with eight wins in 10 caps and two Six Nations medals under his belt.

“With Marty, I think he's been ever-present and consistently very good for Ulster. I think he's been the cornerstone of the Ulster pack for the last few years, actually,” Farrell said.

"Fast-forward all the way to his last game against Munster, and he's earned the right to deserve his chance, to show his worth to his peers within the squad.”