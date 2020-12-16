'We thought we were playing PSG' – Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care accuses Munster of diving

Munster's Keith Earls in action against Danny Care of Harlequins during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B clash at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has accused Munster players of diving during Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting between the sides.

Munster coach Johann van Graan cried foul over the Londoners' late tackles on young out-half Ben Healy who he believes was targeted when he came on during the second-half of his side’s 21-7 victory at Thomond Park, but Care believes the home side were guilty of gamesmanship and compared their antics to Neymar's Paris Saint Germain.

No 8 Alex Dombrandt was sin-binned for one ill-timed hit on the 22-year-old, while Joe Marler conceded a penalty. Healy is out of this week’s trip to Clermont as a result of the shoulder injuy he suffered.

Care claimed that ‘Quins full-back Mike Brown was also forced off injured as a result of a late tackle and wasn’t happy with the performance of Irish touch-judges Sean Gallagher and Paul Haycock who assisted French referee Pascal Gauzere.

Harlequins coach Paul Gustard described his team’s approach as daft as their entire back-row saw yellow cards during the game.

"It was obviously a tough day at the office, there was obviously a bit of niggle between an Irish team and an English team," Care told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"Our discipline let us down and it was a bit too much for us to do. There was a couple of 50-50 decisions went against us, a couple of Irish linesmen but we won’t say anything more than that.

"I’ve heard they’re all complaining about late hits, ask Mike Brown about late hits and why he didn’t come back on the pitch (after a Head Injury Assessment). He was KOed.

"Nothing came of that, we took a couple of yellow cards.

"You go after every No 10, anything we did to their 10 was done to our players. We thought we were playing PSG a couple of times with all the rolling around and diving and complaining.

"It’s a physical sport, they got the better of it and we look forward to the rematch in January.

"I loved the game, it was niggly, feisty – England v Ireland. It made me feel like I was back in a Test match environment."

Online Editors