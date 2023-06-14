‘We put him on our radar’ – Rassie Erasmus delighted with Jean Kleyn’s Springbok switch

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes Munster lock Jean Kleyn will ‘really bolster’ the Springboks squad ahead of the Rugby Championship and the World Cup.

Kleyn, who Erasmus described as a ‘monster of a guy’, has made the switch from Ireland, whom he won five caps for, back to the country of his birth after World Rugby relaxed their eligibility rules.

The 29-year-old was outstanding in Munster’s run to the URC title but was overlooked for a place in Ireland’s World Cup training squad, which prompted Erasmus to lure him back into the South African setup.

The Springboks will take on Ireland in the pool stages of the upcoming World Cup in France, and Erasmus believes Kleyn can play a key role.

“Our selection committee has been monitoring players for a long time,” Erasmus said.

“When Regulation 8 (eligibility rules) was changed, we had a chance to give input, and we actually voted against that. And then World Rugby decided that you can change the national team that you play for.

“So immediately, when we saw that, we put a guy like Jean Kleyn on our radar, and we started monitoring him as well. He was a player who was available.

“A guy like Jean, a monster of a guy, played with RG (Snyman), we coached him at Munster and comes right through the South African structures, but he wasn’t available (because he played for Ireland), and now he is available

“He has won the United Rugby Championship, he knows most of the players here. Every time we’ve gone to finals, we lost Lood (de Jager) in the final of the previous World Cup in the 20th minute and Sous [Franco Mostert] immediately went on.

“Our locks are really physical in the way we play the game. We felt we never had enough guys there, and with RG getting the role there at Munster also calling five in the lineout, calling the lineouts, which he didn’t do before when he was with us, he got that experience of playing four and five lock.

“We felt that’s a great cover for him, Marvin (Orie), Sous and Lood, and now obviously they have the luxury of RG, Eben and Jean, who have been able to play front lock. That just really bolsters our squad.”

Meanwhile, Erasmus declined to comment on Johnny Sexton’s alleged misdemeanour following Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

The South Africa boss previously landed himself in hot water for criticising match officials, but he opted against publicly weighing in on the Sexton incident.

“My opinion wouldn’t change anything, and we’re trying our best now with the regulations that World Rugby have in disciplinary processes when we tried to get Nigel (Owens) onboard,” Erasmus added.

“We’re really trying to build this relationship and getting to fully understand how they see, perceive and understand things.

“We’re trying to get it right, and we’re changing parts of our game to adapt to how the referees might interpret certain things.

“I’ve put up my hands many times and said that’s not how we can win a World Cup, and for me to comment on that matter will go totally against what we’re trying to do. So I will rather keep quiet on that, thank you.”