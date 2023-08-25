‘We know where we want to go and I feel like we’re getting up that ladder’ – Andy Farrell

Head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby media conference at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

All around them are holiday-makers enjoying the Biarritz sunshine, but for Andy Farrell and his squad it’s been all business.

Yesterday’s down day afforded the squad a chance to see a bit of the town and go for a dip in the Bay of Biscay before they return to match-mode for this morning’s captain’s run.

By then, the weather is forecast to have turned with the high temperatures giving way to much more familiar Irish-style weather in time for tomorrow night’s game.

Having beaten Italy and England comfortably, Farrell wants to see another improvement against Samoa.

“Just being more consistent with what we’re trying to achieve as a group and trying to take ourselves to another level,” he said when asked what he wants to see from his team.

“We know where we want to go and I feel like we’re getting up that ladder, but this is another opportunity going into the World Cup to take that step.

“It’s completely different opposition.

“We’re over here, it’s hot, there might be a chance of rain.

“We’ve not played in rain yet, so that might be a good thing. So, whatever comes our way we need to adapt to it.”

It’s been a busy week for the coach who has been checking in on Dan Sheehan and his specialist, while trying to prepare the team and pick the squad that he’ll name on Monday.

In New Zealand last year, he scheduled two midweek games against the Maori All Blacks to test his management and squad and this is where that experience comes in handy.

It’s nothing, he believes, compared to what they’ll experience in France.

“Whatever has happened this week, happens most weeks to be fair,” he said.

“This was our first back-to-back week with games, and I’m not saying that it’s been an easy week because there’s always something going on with all sorts of different players, but this is going to be a breeze in comparison to what’s coming around the corner when we get one, two, there, four, hopefully five games into the tournament.

“This is a great week for us in mimicking the weeks that could be coming up for us in all sorts of different ways between the Romania game to the Tonga game the heat could still be around which it certainly is this week.

“There’s plenty of distractions which there’s going to be in the World Cup.

“Walking around on a day off feeling like you’re on holiday isn’t how you prepare for a Test match.

“There’s plenty of distractions.

“The same referee, a night match which is later than normal for us, so this is a brilliant week to see how we cope with all those bits.”

Samoa will test Ireland, not least physically.

“There’s certainly no fear from their part, of putting their body on the line,” Farrell said. “When you’ve watched the games that they’ve played, the pressure that would be coming at you, certainly defensively, and in terms of time, is something that we need to navigate our way around.

“On top of that, the blend for them which is powerful, is the skill level and the footwork and the speed that they’ve got, and it normally accumulates into a powerful game-plan. So, when they’re well coached and organised, it makes them unbelievably difficult to play against.

“They’ve got fantastic players and a bloody good coaching staff when you look at it, so we know they’ll be organised.

“Being organised and having all the flair, the size, the power, the strength; them trying to impose their game on us is something that we need to manage and come out the other side of and be ourselves and impose our game on them as well.

“So, I think we couldn’t wish for better really in regards to the next steps for us.”

Farrell doesn’t want his team to try and out-muscle the Samoans.

“Physicality, for us, it doesn’t come from proving how physical we can be,” he explained. “It’s about accuracy, it’s about timing, about feel of the game and understanding how you get yourselves into those sweet spots so that you can be accurate and physical on the back of that.

“So that’s a great test for us this weekend.”

As Farrell pointed out, Wayne Barnes will be the man in the middle for tomorrow’s game – 16 years after he took charge of the Battle of Bayonne and three weeks before he refs Ireland v Tonga in Nantes.

Ireland have had some issue adapting to interpretations around the lineout maul, but Farrell is comfortable with the way the game is being refereed ahead of the World Cup.

“You’ve already seen some of it with people jumping outside the lineout,” he said.

“The breakdown at every World Cup is highly contested and would want to be refereed correctly the whole time and there’s always different things that are happening in the game.

“We get updates from the referees all the time and to be fair, at this stage there’s nothing that’s jumped out that’s too different. But all eyes will be on the first game to see the standard that the referees want to set.

“I hope they continue what they’ve been doing in the warm-up games.”