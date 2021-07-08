When you’ve been around the track as many times as Tom Daly, Ross Molony and Peter Dooley you concede your chances of getting capped are limited.

So when the call comes to join an Ireland squad, and the two-Test series features the US Eagles, it would be hard to regulate your breathing.

Back in the day, when then Ireland manager Pa Whelan was passing over a man who had hoped to be picked, he would say: "We know what he can do." As in, we’ll be back to his door when the right time comes. Mostly it never did.

None of that trio will believe anything other than a dose of misfortune for others will see them added to the list of men in green.

In which case the time spent in camp building up to this series is less about the buzz of a national get-together and more about the downer of being left in the lurch.

In those circumstances the eight new caps in the matchday squad this weekend will be massively relieved. None more than James Hume.

He was added to the squad only when Garry Ringrose withdrew. Daly must have looked at that swap and figured his time in Abbotstown would not be that well spent.

Having paid his respects, Hume, of course, will drive on, and his partnership with Stuart McCloskey will be one of the more interesting features against America.

They have been consistently good together for Ulster this season, and when this schedule was announced Hume must have prayed Ringrose would be away with the Lions. Not quite, but it’s worked out anyway.

This game should have one eye on the World Cup in 2023, and Hume is well worth the look. He has locked down the outside centre berth for Ulster this season and fits the prototype of the modern player: three seasons of senior pro rugby and, if the planets are aligned, then get your hand up for a cap.

His pal Robert Balaucoune is on the same trajectory. Unlike Hume the process of getting the winger up to speed was done on a different track. A more explosive athlete, but with more to learn about the game itself, Balaucoune kept his head down and put himself into pole position. He is a really good prospect.

Against the Eagles the one thing you are guaranteed is contending with big men bringing power and pace. So the make-up of the Ireland back-row is made to measure.

When Andy Farrell announced his original squad of 34 we hoped Gavin Coombes at six, Caelan Doris at eight and Nick Timoney at open side would make it into the same unit at some point.

Having the three of them in the starting line-up – albeit with Coombes at eight and Doris shifting from last week’s position to six – is a bonus.

This is a long way from being a big game on anyone’s dance card, but this may well be the most explosive combination Ireland has ever slotted into the back row.

For Timoney it’s been a while coming. There’s a fair distance between this point and being let go from Leinster when he went into their Academy with great expectations after his schools' career.

Credit to Ulster, and to the man himself, for getting here, bypassing the bench and going straight into open side for Ireland. You’d imagine his afternoon will be all the more enjoyable for the route taken.

His Ulster teammate Tom O’Toole will feel like he’s earned his shot too. The tight head has been sniffing around the top table now since Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt, but his form in the day job wasn’t exactly propelling him into Farrell’s matchday squads on days when opportunity arose.

When you come with a reputation as a power athlete then people expect you to scrummage and carry like one - all the time.

O’Toole will make his debut in a decent front five, with James Ryan packing behind him and Ronan Kelleher under the tight head’s left oxter. Kelleher is only 18 months into his Test career but already has his sights fixed higher.

If Daly, Molony and Dooley came into this Ireland camp with high hopes of getting a shirt on their back then Kelleher went off to Jersey with the Lions as cover last month hoping for a lucky break.

Our understanding is that Warren Gatland was keen to take him to South Africa - the knockout blow to Luke Cowan-Dickie in the Premiership final surely helped - but Kelleher had to return home to Ireland duty.

So the Japan game came and went and you’d wonder if Kelleher should be involved here at all.

His attraction to the Lions is Covid related: if the tourists are fishing in a pool of three hookers and one gets a positive test then you’d imagine close contacts will take out one the others, given live scrummaging at training.

In the circumstances it is the most vulnerable position in Gatland’s squad. An IRFU spokesman said the last conversation around Kelleher becoming a Lion was “three or four weeks ago” when he was off to Jersey.

Things are changing hour to hour, never mind day to day, so don’t be surprised if Kelleher is going from a bubble with Ireland this weekend to another one with the Lions.

And maybe the three cast-offs haven't given up hope of getting a call from Farrell before Saturday comes.