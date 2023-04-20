‘We have to close this gap’ – England head coach has sympathy for Ireland as he calls for Six Nations reform

England head coach Simon Middleton says he is concerned that the Women’s Six Nations cannot continue in its current guise because of the gap in standards between his side and the also-rans like Ireland.

Ahead of his side’s visit to Cork on Saturday, Middleton – who is stepping down after the Championship – warned that the future of the tournament is at stake.

England and France have shared the last seven titles between them since Ireland won in 2015 and England are looking to score more than 50 points for the fourth successive time against Greg McWilliams’ side.

The IRFU have come in for heavy criticism for their stewardship of the women’s game after the team went from winning titles and a Grand Slam in 2013 and reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2014 to not qualifying for that tournament last year.

Although they have increased investment and begun the process of contracting players, they are playing catch-up and Ireland have lost to Wales, France and Italy so far. Scotland are also winless after three games.

Middleton says it is not sustainable.

"We have to close this gap," he told the BBC.

"It's all dependent on how the unions get behind it," he added.

"The rate of acceleration and closing the gap will all depend on funding. We have to make these games more competitive.

"We've been in this situation for a long time. We know going back eight years, Ireland were a real force, France, ourselves, and Wales beat an England side in 2015.

"I'm not sure it can continue in the guise it is now, where it's always going to come down to the last game, England and France, because that's not good for anybody."

Ahead of the game with Ireland, Middleton said he feels sorry for the home team.

"The Six Nations, in particular, is a very tough playground to learn in if you're not at the top end of the table," Middleton added.

"You have huge sympathy with where they [Ireland] are at in a way because it's a painful place to be, but if you can get through it and get belief behind you, there's a great goal at the end of it.

"We saw that last weekend with 8,800 fans in Wales - a fantastic occasion - and hopefully, next weekend, we'll see something we've never seen before [at Twickenham]."