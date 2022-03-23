‘We can’t place enough emphasis on safety’ – Players’ body contacts rugby authorities over head injuries

The International Rugby Players association has contacted World Rugby and Six Nations chiefs regarding several head injury issues in the recent tournament.

The global players’ body, which Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is heavily involved in, has been working with World Rugby over the last decade, formulating protocols, rules and regulations concerning the Head Injury Assessment (HIA), Graduated Return to Play and general concussion management.

There were several high-profile head injuries during this year's Six Nations, including when James Ryan was forced off in the early stages of Ireland's win over England.

Kyle Sinckler also suffered a head injury in the same game, while there was a major outcry when Wales prop Tomas Francis was deemed fit enough to play against France, despite having sustained a blow to the head in the previous defeat to England.

International Rugby Players CEO Omar Hassanein said: "We cannot place enough emphasis on the importance of player safety, particularly where head injuries are concerned.

“This involves not only the continued evolution of protocols based on science but also ensuring that everyone plays their part in the proper implementation of those protocols.

“We believe in the need for openness and transparency and the need to project the right public message on head injuries as well as the requirement for incidents of this nature to be investigated in a comprehensive and timely fashion.”

