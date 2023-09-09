‘We arrived an hour ago and went straight to the Irish pub’ – fans soak up sun in Bordeaux ahead of Rugby World Cup clash with Romania

Thousands of Irish supporters land in France to cheer on the Boys in Green

The dads and daughters from Tipperary (left to right) Chloe Lyons and her dad Donal, Nicola and her dad Séamus Lyons, Maeve and her dad Morgan Lyons

Left to right, five brothers-in-law and their friend Niall O’Shea, Aidan Conway, Declan Monaghan, John Duggan, Martin Gavigan, Turloch Bracken in Bordeaux

Andy Farrell would be impressed with the family dynamics among the thousands of Irish supporters who made their way to Bordeaux over the last few days to celebrate the start of Ireland’s World Cup adventure today.

The Stade de Bordeaux has a capacity of just over 42,000, with the majority of ticketholders for Ireland’s opening game with Romania expected to be Irish fans.

Take the “dads’n’daughters” crew from Co Tipperary who arrived in Bordeaux on Thursday along with members of the Clonmel Rugby Club – a group of 28 in total.

Three brothers, Donal, Seamus and Morgan Lyons and their daughters, Chloe, Nicola and Meave have a tradition of going to big Ireland and Munster matches together and are now savouring a World Cup together.

“We started out in 2006 when Munster got to the Heineken Cup final. We just go away to matches with our dads. No friends allowed,” Chloe Lyons said.

Irish supporters were easy to spot around the streets, with some wearing green hats – mainly as protection from the sun as temperatures soared above the mid-30s.

On the eve of the big kick-off, many fans took shelter from the heat in the Connemara Irish pub.

It was there we came across five brothers-in-law from Co Wicklow who travelled over along with another friend. Their wives, the Mooty sisters from Arklow, have stayed at home.

So, what did the five brothers-in-law say to their wives when they booked this trip a year ago?

“Au revoir,” Niall O’Shea said with a laugh. “We’re not really here for the rugby, ah we are, it’s a good excuse. It’s a great vibe here, so relaxed.”

Maria and Simon from Co Laois are staying in France for all of Ireland’s pool games and are basing themselves in Brittany from where they’ll also travel to Nantes and Paris over the next month.

They saved and planned for this adventure since they were at the last World Cup in Japan four years ago.

“We were in Japan and we booked it over there,” Maria said before they headed to the official World Cup fan zone in the city to mix with more Irish supporters.

So what about the game?

“Without disrespecting Romania, just a good win,” Simon said.

“I know there’s a 60-point spread. I think that’s overly optimistic. I don’t think that’s fair to the Romanians

“A solid performance, a bonus point and I’d be very happy. And no injuries and no red cards.”

Sun cream was a staple luggage item for the travelling Irish support.

“Factor 50 plus,” said Damien Smith from Newbridge who travelled with his wife Niamh.

“We’re just over here, arrived an hour ago and straight to the local Irish pub.”

There were Welsh fans – whose team play Fiji also in Bordeaux tomorrow – mixing with Irish supporters.

Good weather. Good food. Good company. Good welcome. Good vibes. And maybe even great expectations to look forward to from Ireland.

“We are here this weekend to celebrate life,” said Tom Fennessy, from Clonmel Rugby Club, as he sat in the shade.

“C’est la vie.”