Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree says the province's sole aim for the Rainbow Cup is to win.

The tournament, which looks set to take place without the four South African franchises, is the last remaining piece of silverware on offer this season.

The Reds will welcome Tadhg Beirne back for their opener against Leinster and hope to bring Springbok powerhouse into the equation for the later rounds,

While the assistant says they will use their squad as the tournament progresses, their focus is on victory.

"Winning. Winning. Winning," he said.

"Win the competition, whatever form it takes. That means winning week by week. We've got our old mates this weekend to start the competition off so it's a good opportunity to look at different combinations, but we're taking it as seriously as we would any other competition.

"I mean that, that's not just small talk from me. We are taking this very seriously."

Although he won't feature this week, Snyman could return in time to face Ulster on May 7 or Connacht seven days later.

"He's not got any smaller, that's for sure," Rowntree said.

"He's fitting in nicely, he has been in and out doing a few bits of scrummaging, not full eight-on-eight stuff, and contact work with us this week. We'll progress that.

"A lot of this stuff, we have to see how he reacts to every change of level we put him through. He's getting well managed, looks fit, looks big, looks scary. We're delighted to have him back in next week, hopefully, for full training."

Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony says the squad are determined to learn from their latest loss to Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 final last month.

"The biggest thing is that we need more ball and when we get the ball, we need to hold onto it," he said.

"That's the main thing. Our percentage of possession and territory was very low. You've seen the games we have played very well in, we've spent time in the opposition's 22 obviously and giving ourselves a chance to convert pressure into points.

"That's down to them and down to us probably. A couple of decision-making errors and we didn't spend enough time in their half with the ball. That's an area we're going to have to try and figure out a way to improve.

"We've worked on our skillset, it's something we've been working on all season. These are the games you have to test yourself against some of the best teams and that's the great challenge.

"It's good to be back into rugby. We could be finished now if they hadn't kicked off this new competition so it's great to still be playing rugby. It's another great challenge to go back up to Dublin and play a team as good as Leinster."

