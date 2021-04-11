Eimear Considine of Ireland scores a try during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

The IRFU has made contact with the Department of Sport in a bid to ensure Saturday's Women's Six Nations match between Ireland and France at Donnybrook's Energia Park can take place as planned.

France will be added to the list of countries from where passengers will have to quarantine in a hotel for a minimum of 10 days from Thursday under the government's Covid-19 regulations and currently there is no exemption for elite sports teams.

Toulouse back-row Rynahrdt Elstadt missed his team's win over Munster last weekend because he had spent time in his native South Africa before he was due to arrive in Ireland, while Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes and Dundalk's Sonne Nattestad had to quarantine in hotels after playing international games for Cape Verde and the Faroe Islands in recent weeks.

The IRFU is likely to seek an exemption for elite sports teams when it begins discussions with the department this week

The government's decision will have major ramifications for the rest of the rugby season, with Leinster set to take on one of three French teams in the semi-final of this year's Heineken Champions Cup on April 30/May 1.

Ireland opened their Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive win over Wales on Saturday and will be desperate to build on that result after a massively disrupted year.

"We are in close contact with the IRFU who are addressing with the Irish authorities the latest travel restrictions. We are exploring all possible options to play the Ireland versus France match," a Six Nations spokesperson said.

The IRFU could even move the game to Belfast's Kingspan Stadium if the exemption is not granted.

Online Editors