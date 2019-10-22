'We are excited' - England's ex-All Black coach says New Zealand's dark arts won't bother them

You’ll have seen the headlines about spying by now and no doubt there will be increased security at England’s most important training session this morning.

But the real message the Australian was trying to deliver to Saturday’s opponents is that they, not his side, are the ones under pressure.

It was a theme Steve Hansen returned to often last week as he suggested Ireland had more to prove than New Zealand in Auckland, but Jones insisted that his team are in bonus territory compared to a side who are going for a historic ‘three-peat’.

Nothing seemed to ruffle the world champions last week, although Hansen did appear to bristle at the repeated references to Ireland’s November wins.

This week, Jones is looking to get under their skins.

After his bombastic performance that saw him throw out the idea that someone had filmed their training session from a nearby apartment block, accused the Kiwi press pack of being fans with type-writers and suggested that it is time for a changing of the guard at the top of the rugby tree.

It was uproarious and funny, even if the Kiwis might not see the humour.

Sitting beside him, John Mitchell nodded along with a smile on his face.

Jones’ assistant knows exactly what his boss is doing. In 2003, they faced each other in a World Cup semi-final in Sydney with Mitchell in charge of the highly fancied All Blacks and Jones over the unheralded hosts. Jones prevailed.

"There was an intercept try I think," the former Garryowen player and Ireland forwards coach said after taking a seat in a quiet corner to look ahead to the match.

"But we had total belief that because we had scored 81 tries in 14 Tests that year and 45 had gone to the wingers - we had a particular way of playing – we had total belief in scoring right to the end. My memory of it is that Australia did a great job on us at the breakdown that evening.

"People can overplay pressure. To me it's not so much pressure in the head as the amount of pressure you sustain in terms of the way you want to play the game."

That loss cost Mitchell his job and he’s been something of a rugby nomad ever since, coaching in South Africa, the United States and England before taking on a role as part of Jones’ back-room team this year.

He was unperturbed by the idea that England had been spied on, although he did go further than Jones by suggesting it was Steve Hansen’s staff who had been watching on.

"The game is pretty small, you know all the coaches - I played with Ian Foster for 10 years. I used to coach Scott McCleod, so I know all these guys really well,” he said, referencing two of Hansen’s assistants.

"If that is what they want to do and that is the way they want to prepare, good luck to them. The game is highly unstructured, so I don't see any advantage in it.

"To me, you can get too involved in it and create an anxiety on your group. We have a really good environment and focus on our work at hand and want to enjoy it as well. We are definitely not a group who wants to increase the anxiety.

"There is enough pressure at this level let alone chasing around some blokes that might be in a building with a camera."

Although he doesn’t live and work there, Mitchell knows the New Zealand psyche well.

"New Zealanders expect the All Blacks to win. And it is usually a trauma if they don’t but it is also they have got their own legacy to uphold and sustain," he said of his compatriots.

"They are a team of excellence and why they have been so successful, they have managed to increase that excellence and you just look at the way they have evolved since the last World Cup and the last year.

"In saying that, we are excited. We know our strengths and we will prepare and we are looking forward to it. It is contrasting in many ways because we believe in what we do and can’t wait to rip in.

"You keep an eye on them, but ultimately it is the way you have looked at them is what they have done at this World Cup - especially last weekend. They've evolved a lot in the year, they've evolved since the Rugby Championship as well.

"So, what we experienced in autumn, they are actually a different side in the way that they play and go about things,” Mitchell said.

"New Zealand things are very, very pass oriented.

"Their forwards enjoy the pass than most forwards globally. They like to be mobile on to the ball.

"Kicking, their kicks are very much part of their passing game as well.

"That's a constitution, that's what the principles of their attack are and that doesn't change.

"One thing is, everyone labels them as a passing, attacking team but they'll come with the physicality as well which is something we're looking forward to.”

