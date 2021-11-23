'We all know what the Six Nations means to everyone' - Andy Farrell says rivals' performances will 'spur Ireland on'

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks with Robert Baloucoune before the Autumn Nations Series win over Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On the eve of Ireland's win over Argentina, Andy Farrell and his team got a taste of what's coming in the Spring.

Trips to Twickenham and Paris await in the Six Nations and the sight of England beating world champions and France's scintillating victory over New Zealand could have struck fear into the coach.

A clean sweep by Six Nations teams over Rugby Championship opposition means this is as daunting a campaign as they come.

That's not the way Farrell is wired, however. Performances like that are grist to the mill.

And so rather than fret over the scale of the challenge, Farrell wants his team to rise to it in the New Year.

"It just whets the appetite a little bit and to see the Northern Hemisphere guys doing so well, getting over the line in such big games, yeah it certainly spurs us on as well," he said.

“It has (been a good month) but like the lads have kept on saying to you, we don't win a trophy for the Autumn Nations.

"Hopefully it will stand to us in regards to how we've grown together as a group for the next time we meet up, and that's the Six Nations.

“We all know what the Six Nations means to everyone and I suppose everyone always says it and we adhere to the same thing, you're only as good as your last game, so we're pretty pleased with how the last month has gone, with regards to growing the group.”

This was the best month of Farrell's tenure as Ireland coach by some distance, but he and his players have been steadfast in their insistence that the team was on the right track even during some difficult outings.

On Sunday, veteran flanker Peter O'Mahony said this was the most enjoyable window of his international career.

Farrell set out from the moment he took over to make the Irish set-up a more relaxed, enjoyable environment and the Munster skipper's words were music to his ears.

“It's great because it's the culture that you're trying to bring together," he said.

"The reason that they say that is because we're constantly judging them on how to be a good teammate and what it takes to be that.

"It's not just about friendship, it's about how you prepare, how you help each other prepare, how you turn up for training on a daily basis and to want to get better and help your teammates.

"It's pleasing when you hear things like that."

Those elements are important, but Farrell is not neglecting the performance and knows how the victories over Japan, New Zealand and Argentina feed into that sense of enjoyment.

"I suppose when you start off pretty well, it certainly helps," he said.

"I thought the Japan game was a great start and obviously the last time we started against Wales (in the 2021 Six Nations), we went down to 14 men and we ended up losing the game and you're on the back foot.

"So, it's a big part of what we do, isn't it, just trying to get back up to speed as soon as we possibly can and I think the Japan game certainly put us on the right track.”

It has been noticeable that Farrell and his players have remained on a relatively even keel this month, refusing to get carried away by their wins and remaining focused on improvement and their long-term goals.

“I suppose that's the word: balance," Farrell said.

"In making sure, not just about getting ahead of ourselves, because we wouldn't do that anyway, we've not got the lads to do it like that. They're not like that.

“But, as far as how we're playing the game, I don't think that we're the type of team that's just beating our chests and going out there and trying to play as physical a game as we possibly can.

“We're actually thinking our way pretty smartly through games and there were times today that we didn't have a grip in the game, certainly in the first quarter of the game and we were composed enough to get ourselves to realise that and get back on track, so that's the most pleasing part, the balance in how we're playing the game at this moment and time.”

Farrell acknowledged the input of his assistant coaches, hailing the influence of Paul O'Connell, Simon Easterby, Mike Catt and John Fogarty.

"There was so much going on on Sunday that could have distracted us massively in the line-out and it’s all credit to Paul that he’s so diligent in his work and his work ethic to make sure that everything is ticked off and it happens seamlessly when you end up coming unstuck," Farrell said.

"How that marries up with Mike Catt and what he’s doing with the set-piece plays that’s exactly the same thing.

"If somebody goes down in a funny position then it’s very hard for players to be cohesive if one is just off-track.

"Obviously, them two are working very well together.

“Then, I think our scrum is outstanding. I think John Fogarty is doing an outstanding job and the lads thoroughly believe in everything that he’s coaching.

"It could have been a tricky time, the transition from Ports (Andrew Porter) going to loose-head and it’s not been. It’s been seamless and it’s all credit to John for doing that.

“Then we get to Simon. I’ve said it all along in the three games I thought our defence has been outstanding over the course of this month and that says it all really.”

After a difficult first year, Farrell can look forward to 2022 on the back of eight successive wins.

“I wouldn’t say we’re ahead of schedule. I wouldn’t put anything on that to be honest," he said.

"We’re just trying to grow, we’re just trying to improve and we’re at in terms of performances.

"We weren’t best pleased with everything we did in the first half against Argentina. There was a bit to fix in the first-half.

“So there’s lessons learned from every single performance.

"People are talking about the All Blacks performance, the lads are in a place now that they know critique their own performances as a group and be as open and honest as they possibly can be, and I think that’s the strength of the culture that we’re trying to grow.”