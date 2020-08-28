'We accept this was an error' - Canterbury apologise for using model to promote Irish women's rugby jersey

Canterbury have apologised for using a model to promote the new Irish women's rugby jersey after receiving criticism for not using female players.

The new men and women's jerseys were recently revealed ahead of their October release, with players such as Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw used in photos to promote the men's kit. However, a female model was used instead to show off the women's jersey on social media and the Canterbury website.

A number of rugby fans hit out at the move, calling on the brand to redo the promotional pictures with players from the Irish women's team. Canterbury released a statement on Thursday night apologising for the 'error', having initially said on social media that old photos of female models were photoshopped with the new jersey, as a photo-shoot with female players hadn't taken place yet due to Covid-19.

"As a brand we believe in putting our hands up if we get something wrong," they said.

"To announce that our new Ireland Women’s Pro jersey was available for pre-order, we super-imposed the jersey’s image onto a model to share this exciting development with our dedicated female players and fans.

"It was always, and remains, our intention to photograph the female players in the new jersey and we remain committed to supporting the talented women in our rugby community on and off the field.

"While the image was primarily designed for our website, which also features male models, it has understandably caused some frustration. We accept that this was an error and apologise for an upset caused.

"At Canterbury we believed that rugby is for everyone and we’re united by our mutual love of the game. We look forward to sharing our ‘A New Horizon’ campaign to support the launch of our Ireland Women’s Pro jersey in October, with the same commitment and dedication that we have for all our teams."

Online Editors