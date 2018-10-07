Former Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart Olding was sent off for a poorly timed and equally poor executed tackle just 12 minutes into Brive's ProD2 clash with Soyaux Angoulême.

Watch: Stuart Olding sent off for horror tackle in Brive's clash with Soyaux Angoulême

Olding, who had his Ulster contract revoked in April this year following an IRFU and Ulster review which was conducted after the Belfast rape trial in March, was given a straight red card for a reckless challenge in today's game.

He lifted his opponent above the horizontal and the Soyaux Angoulême appeared to land on his head.

Watch the incident below:

12' Olding ❌



Méritait-il un carton rouge ?



Le film du match 👉 https://t.co/HA3XUj8sj7 pic.twitter.com/vbiE11G3c7 — RUGBYRAMA (@RugbyramaFR) October 7, 2018

