Leinster and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong is fast becoming one of the most popular sporting figures in the country.

Watch: 'She always has the Lourdes candle lighting beside the telly' - Tadhg Furlong on his 'fanatical' grannies

He has blossomed into one of the best tightheads on the planet but has also captured people's hearts with his easy-going style and great sense of humour.

After his Man Of The Match exploits in Twickenham last weekend, the 25-year-old was a guest on The Late Late Show and while he had the Triple Crown trophy with him, his Six Nations medal was nowhere to be seen. His memento was still in his granny's house in his native Wexford.

"I got back to Wexford on Wednesday evening. Went over to Granny. I just gave her the two medals and told her to hold on to them so she could show some of her friends," he told Ryan Tubridy. "I called over to pick them up today, and two cups of tea later I forgot them on her kitchen table. Sorry.

"She actually is a fanatical rugby fan, she's after getting into it. She always has the Lourdes candle lighting beside the telly. Every scrum, she's throwing holy water at the telly in case I get hurt. "That's granny in Wexford. Granny in Cork was recently in hospital and she had the nurse wheeling her around two floors trying to find a television to watch a rugby match.

"Two fanatical grannies. Great tea-makers and they always have nice sweets and biscuits to chomp on." Divine intervention or not, Furlong is certainly making waves on and off the field.

Online Editors