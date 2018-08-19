Sale Sharks could be without Chris Ashton for the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign after their new signing was sent off for fighting during Friday’s impressive pre-season victory over French champions Castres.

Watch: Sale Sharks sweat on referee's report after Chris Ashton is sent off for fighting in pre-season fixture

Sale are sweating on a referee’s report from Romain Poite, the official who dismissed Ashton and Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott together following a second-half fracas.

From Poite’s report, likely to be submitted today, the Rugby Football Union will decide whether or not to cite Ashton and convene a panel. The disciplinary process for a pre-season fixture is the same as for a competitive one.

Video footage of the incident shows Poite brandishing a red card to a bemused Ashton before making a swinging gesture with his arm, indicating that he believed a punch to have been thrown.

The game, won 20-17 by Sale thanks to a first-half interception try from Denny Solomona, was a bad-tempered affair punctuated by six cards in total. There were three yellow cards, while Sale prop Alexandru Taurus also saw red for a dangerous clear-out.

Should Ashton’s case be taken further and a ban considered following Poite’s report, a chequered disciplinary record in England is likely to count against him.

Ashton received two significant suspensions over his last two years at Saracens, first a 10-week sanction in January 2016 for making contact with the eye area of Ulster centre Luke Marshall and then a 13-week ban after being found guilty of biting Northampton Saints prop Alex Waller at the start of the following season.

According to the RFU’s table of recommended sanctions,‘punching or striking with the hand or arm’ carries an entry point of a two-week ban with a mid-range sanction of a six-week suspension.

Sale face Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on September 1 and missing any league rugby would be a blow to a player who secure his own release from Toulon with a view to reviving his 39-cap international career, having broken the Top 14 try-scoring record in his first year in France.

Steve Diamond has used Ashton at full-back, where he spent a large part of his time with Toulon, in two of Sale’s pre-season fixtures so far. Last Friday, Ashton scored a try against Doncaster Knights after linking up with Solomona.

Eddie Jones, who included Ashton in his England pre-season training group at the start of this month, will also be keeping an eye on proceedings as they develop over the next 48 hours.

