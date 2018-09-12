Munster and Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara becomes inductee number 139 in the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Watch: Ronan O'Gara becomes the 12th Irishman to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame

O'Gara is the 12th Irishman to be included in the prestigious group after Brian O'Driscoll, Basil Maclear, Fergus Slattery, Tom Kiernan, Keith Wood, Ronnie Dawson, Mike Gibson, Syd Millar, Tony O'Reilly, Willie-John McBride and Jack Kyle.

O'Gara won 130 international caps - 128 for Ireland and two for the Lions - during an illustrious career, the pinnacle of which was when he scored the winning drop goal to deliver Ireland's first Grand Slam in 61 years in 2009.

He also won two Heineken Cups with Munster and toured with the Lions three times.

Since retiring, he spent four and a half seasons as a coach with Racing 92 before joining the Crusaders last January.

The New Zealand side won the Super Rugby title last month.

"It's pretty spectacular. I didn't know what to expect," he said.

"It wasn't on the radar. Every young boy dreams of playing for their country for the first time. It's amazing though when you get into it, you get overcome with positive thoughts and you end up here today.

"It's a great day for me and my family, your primary school, your secondary school, Munster, Ireland the Lions, Racing, the Crusaders. A lot of people have made me get here.

"I'm smart enough to realise I played a team sport and I'd an awesome pack of forwards in front of me that made me look good. I'll be thinking about those guys this morning, especially one or two guys who aren't still with us."

“It’s hugely humbling” @IrishRugby’s Ronan O’Gara on what it means to be inducted into the #WorldRugbyHOF pic.twitter.com/e1AbCbr0V5 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 12, 2018

An @IrishRugby legend with 128 caps and a record 1,083 points to his name. Ronan O'Gara was one of the very best to grace a rugby pitch, and he enters the #WorldRugbyHOF today! pic.twitter.com/0E5WUOXf9F — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 12, 2018

.@RonanOGara10 signs his name to the World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee book #WorldRugbyHOF pic.twitter.com/0hFjrPY6Rc — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 12, 2018

Ronan O'Gara, Stephen Larkham, Liza Burgess, Bryan WIlliams and Pierre Villepreux. These five player's were truly great. take a look at some of their best moments #WorldRugbyHOF pic.twitter.com/hmiFhlIv0S — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 12, 2018

.@RonanOGara10 speaks about the enjoyment of “his journey” as he is inducted to the World Rugby Hall of Fame as inductee No.139 #WorldRugbyHOF pic.twitter.com/4CzvWcViBB — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 12, 2018

Online Editors