WATCH: Jordon Conroy scores last gasp try as Ireland shock England to claim historic bronze at the London 7s
It was a famous day in the history of sevens rugby in Ireland as Anthony Eddy's side claimed bronze with a 21-19 victory over England at the London 7s at Twickenham.
It's Ireland's highest ever finish at a World Sevens Series event.
A shock win over the USA saw Ireland advance to a semi-final meeting with the mighty Fijians. The Pacific Islanders won that encounter 38-12.
The consolation for Ireland was a bronze medal game with hosts England and Ireland claimed the bragging rights thanks largely to a hat-trick of tries from flying winger Jordon Conroy.
Conroy caught the attention over the weekend with eight tries but his last was the sweetest.
Ireland trailed 19-14 going into the closing minutes but Conroy showed his blistering pace to burn the English defence on the outside and Mark Roche showed nerves of steel to land the crucial conversion.
Watch the last-gasp try below:
EPIC! @IrishRugby take bronze in the #London7s after a stunning last gasp conversion. Thrilling finale for the invitational side. @DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/qTBLJxiHcN— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 3, 2018
