WATCH: Jordon Conroy scores last gasp try as Ireland shock England to claim historic bronze at the London 7s

It was a famous day in the history of sevens rugby in Ireland as Anthony Eddy's side claimed bronze with a 21-19 victory over England at the London 7s at Twickenham.

