WATCH: Ireland player ratings v Fiji - Two-try Nick Timoney man of the match with Kieran Treadwell also a stand-out

How Ireland rated in their victory over Fiji at the Aviva.

Jimmy O’Brien - 6

Not that visible really in the opening half though his break and roll helped set up Baloucoune. Wasn’t tested under the high ball and an HIA ended his afternoon late on.

Robert Baloucoune - 6

Got a walk-in for his try and though he got more ball this week it still wasn’t allowing him to show his pace. Needed more involvements, needed more visibility.

Robbie Henshaw - N/A

Just lasted the first three minutes. Made a very early half-break and involved in the pierced defensive set which led to Fiji’s opening try and then was off for Ringrose.

Stuart McCloskey - 7

Built well on last week’s brief but solid foundations. Joined the maul for Timoney’s second and, generally, lots of quality involvements though he did miss a hit for Fiji’s second.

Expand Close Ireland’s Mack Hansen dives over for a try in the 35-17 win over Fiji (Niall Carson/PA Images). / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland’s Mack Hansen dives over for a try in the 35-17 win over Fiji (Niall Carson/PA Images).

Mack Hansen - 7

Quite the opening by claiming a kick-chase but knocked on with a half chance later. Came close to pulling off a cross-kick to O’Brien and then claimed his second try in as many games.

Joey Carbery - 6

The priority was delivering to demonstrate he is Sexton’s heir apparent, but it just wasn’t quite there in the desired way. Then got hit by Albert Tuisue’s shoulder and he was off.

Jamison Gibson-Park - 7

Couldn’t do enough to snaffle the space for Fiji’s first try which wasn’t a great opening. Threw a trademark long pass for Baloucoune’s score and then back on when O’Brien left.

Jeremy Loughman - 7

His first cap was a decent enough outing and just what he would have wanted. Was visible offloading well on occasions and doing all his fundamentals well.

Rob Herring - 6

He had to put pressure on Sheehan but that was always a tall order. Bad crooked throw early in the second half will have been spotted but a big tackle count.

Tadhg Furlong - 7

The first-time Irish skipper unsurprisingly seemed to enjoy the experience of leading. Great hands to provide some spark for Baloucoune’s score and showed some skills at other times.

Expand Close Ireland's Kieran Treadwell catches the ball from a lineout Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland's Kieran Treadwell catches the ball from a lineout Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Kieran Treadwell - 8

This was exactly what Farrell wated to see and he put in a huge shift full of eye-catching moments. Was held up over the line but also barrelled Timoney over. Not perfect but quality.

Tadhg Beirne - 7

He will be annoyed at a few errors, but still managed to produce some of his trademark work especially at securing turnovers and went the full distance in the game.

Caelan Doris - 7

Part of an excellent double team hit with Timoney which led to the third Irish try and had plenty of ball-carrying too. Strong but not a wholly dominant performance.

Expand Close Ireland's Nick Timoney is pulled back by Fiji's Sam Matavesi (right) as he runs with the ball during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Saturday November 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Ireland. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland's Nick Timoney is pulled back by Fiji's Sam Matavesi (right) as he runs with the ball during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Saturday November 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Ireland. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Nick Timoney - 8

Two tries and man of the match effort. He sent the right signals to Farrell but was lucky not to be pulled up for his hit on Botia after the whistle had gone.

Jack Conan - 7

Will be disappointed at missing out on two tries though his foot in touch was unfortunate really. Was the top carrier but unlikely to dislodge Doris as starting eight.

Replacements:

Dan Sheehan for Herring 72mins: Nearly scored with first touch 6.

Cian Healy for Loughman 62mins: 120th cap, busy and bagged a try 7.

Tom O’Toole for Furlong 49 mins: Will have wanted to do more 5.

Cian Prendergast for Treadwell 49mins: First cap and did well at lock 7.

Max Deegan for Doris 59mins: Really strong drive for Healy try 6.

Craig Casey for Gibson-Park 49mins: Made the impact he wanted 8.

Jack Crowley for Carbery 45mins: Very confident and a good debut 7.

Garry Ringrose for Henshaw 3 mins: Strong, combative and influential 8.

Head coach:

Andy Farrell - 7

Had to look at the wider squad and will be pleased with some such as Treadwell, McCloskey, Timoney, Crowley and Casey, but overall will be underwhelmed at the pitch of the performance.