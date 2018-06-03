The Ireland Men's 7s have made history today by reaching their first ever Cup semi-final on the world series after beating USA at the London Sevens at Twickenham.

Watch: Ireland 7s star Jordon Conroy clocks 36kph as he outpaces US sprinter to score stunning try

They beat the USA 22-12 to advance to the semi-finals where they face the mighty Fiji later today.

The moment of the game saw Jordon Conroy illustrate his blistering pace to outrun America's Carlin Isles to score a stunning try. Isles has a 100 metres outdoor personal best of 10.24 seconds but couldn't chase down Conroy.

Watch below: Jordon Conroy has been in-form for @IrishRugby at the #London7s, showing some serious pace pic.twitter.com/4d8WoXF6iQ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 3, 2018 Isles wasn't happy when Dublin star Bernard Brogan suggested that he was 'skinned' by Conroy on Twitter.

"Obviously we had a plan coming into the game," Ireland coach Anthony Eddy told Sky Sports after the surprise win over the USA. "It required us to be very accurate from the kick-off, which we were. "We kept the pressure on them defensively and that was our target, to come up in midfield and stay high on the outside.

"We controlled the kick-offs, we controlled the tempo and we have speed and footwork in the midfield and we used that to great effect. "I've been part of this programme since it started five years ago...and everything was put in place to get us on the Series.

"We wanted to come here as preparation for the World Cup but also to show the world that we are serious about this and we can perform and be competitive."

