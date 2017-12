The defence coach, who is moving to the Crusaders next month to act as an assistant coach, said his goodbyes after their Top 14 clash with Toulouse at the new U Arena in Paris this weekend.

The Cork native has been with the Paris side since 2013 and enjoyed a Top 14 triumph with the Ciel et Blanc in 2016.

Speaking to his players after Friday's encounter, O'Gara said: "I have five kids, four of them going away speaking fluent French. The rugby was brilliant, it was challenging at times, but it is why we play. We have each other's back.

"It is difficult to leave that kind of a setting behind, but more important it is difficult to leave the men behind. I look upon it as a pause to grow myself.