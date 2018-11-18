Watch: Former Wales star Gareth Thomas alleges homophobic attack in video message showing cuts and bruises

The former Wales international Gareth Thomas was the victim of a homophobic attack in Cardiff on Saturday, he has claimed.

Thomas, who was the first professional rugby union player to come out as gay when he did so in 2009, posted a video message on Twitter on Sunday with cuts, bruises and swelling around the left side his face and head.

In the video, Thomas does not reveal many details about the attack but explains that he was the victim of a “hate crime”, before thanking the police and local people who offered their support.

“This morning I’ve decided to make what I hope will be a positive video,” said Thomas, who earned 100 caps for Wales and scored 200 points. “Last night I was the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality.

“Why I want it to be positive [is] because I want to say thank you to the police who were involved, who were very helpful and allowed me to do restorative justice with the people who did this because I though they could learn more that way than any other way.

“And also to the people of Cardiff who supported me and helped me, because there’s a lot of people out there who want to hurt us but unfortunately for them there’s a lot more that want to help us heal. So this, I hope, will be a positive message.”

Independent News Service