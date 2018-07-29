Watch: '99.9% of people catch that ball with two hands' - Simon Zebo scores stunning try 90 seconds into his Racing 92 debut
Simon Zebo announced his arrival at Racing 92 with a stunning solo try just two minutes into his debut against Brazil in a pre-season friendly.
The former Munster back, lining out full-back for Ciel et Blanc, received on offload at full tilt from inside his own 10 metre line, catching it one-handed, before outrunning a host of Brazilian defenders and dotting down in the corner.
Former Munster and Ireland teammate Donnacha Ryan was one of the first men to congratulate the Cork native on his dream start for his new club.
Watch below:
