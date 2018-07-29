Watch: '99.9% of people catch that ball with two hands' - Simon Zebo scores stunning try 90 seconds into his Racing 92 debut

Simon Zebo announced his arrival at Racing 92 with a stunning solo try just two minutes into his debut against Brazil in a pre-season friendly.

