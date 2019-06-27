Warren Gatland is set to take over Super Rugby outfit the Chiefs, according to a Radio Sport report in New Zealand.

Warren Gatland to take over as Chiefs head coach - with time off to coach the Lions in 2021

Gatland is said to be in line to become head coach of the Chiefs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, with a year off to coach the Lions in 2021.

Gatland will step down as Wales boss following the World Cup later this year and had indicated his desire to move back home to New Zealand.

The move will be seen as Gatland's next step towards potentially taking over the All Blacks further down the line – although that very much remains to be seen.

Earlier today, the Chiefs confirmed that their head coach Colin Cooper had sought an early release from his contract, which will pave the way for Gatland to replace him.

The 55-year old was born in Hamilton where the Chiefs are based and was a technical advisor with the club in 2006.

