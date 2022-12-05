It hung on the wood-panelled walls of the WRU offices for more than three years untouched and gathering dust, but finally the men of the Welsh union gave in and reached for the little hammer; breaking the glass in this case of emergency. Out walked a familiar figure.

Warren Gatland has papered over the cracks that exist in Welsh rugby for a decade and without him the facade crumbled quickly. His fellow countryman Wayne Pivac is a likeable figure who enjoyed great success with the Scarlets, but the Welsh job looked like a giant leap and while he won a Six Nations title during his three-year stint, there were too many bad days to carry him through to the World Cup.

Following Gatland always looked to the classic impossible job – holding together the various horses that are pulling in different directions in Wales was just too difficult for the amiable Kiwi.

Perhaps he should have seen the writing on the wall when his predecessor took up a position as an analyst on Amazon Prime and began a column in The Telegraph.

After a couple of years back home, Gatland realised that the All Blacks ship has sailed and yet he wasn’t ready to retire.

During November, Pivac appeared beside Gatland during Prime’s post-match exchanges and being a former policeman he must have detected that something was afoot.

Ultimately, when you lose to Italy and Georgia in the same calendar year you’re in trouble and Pivac has paid the price for those results.

Gatland’s mission is not just to steady the ship, but to turn the thing around in double-quick time.

He’s doing it in a space as large the stretch of the Suez Canal that the Ever Given blocked last year. There is no room for manoeuvre.

Gatland is no mug; he knew the England job was also in play and yet he sees enough talent in the Welsh system to think he can give it another crack.

While people will talk about his legacy being at risk, the reality is that you can’t take two World Cup semi-finals, a trio of Grand Slams and another Six Nations away from him.

Irish rugby has consistently underestimated his ability to get the best out of the teams he’s coached and has paid the price over and over again.

Certainly, Andy Farrell would have preferred if Pivac was in the coaches’ box next February when the sides meet in the Six Nations opener.

Yet, he’ll know that he has several advantages over his old Lions boss.

He’s three years into a four-year plan, while Gatland is on a rescue mission.

The team he’s coaching is drawn from a collection of provinces who are competitive in the United Rugby Championship, while the Welsh regions are struggling and the players are uncertain about their future.

Currently, the WRU has not agreed a funding deal with the Scarlets, Ospreys, Dragons and Cardiff and, as a result there’s a freeze on contract renegotiations.

Second-row Will Rowlands signed for Racing 92 last weekend and more will follow.

The Welsh players’ union took the step of issuing a statement raising the concerns of its members who are facing the stress of an uncertain future.

Sam Warburton has emerged as an increasingly impressive pundit who pulled no punches in his critique of the RFU in the days after the Georgia defeat.

One of the great pillars of Gatland’s last regime, the former captain laid out the depth and range of issues at an organisation that is badly in need of modernisation. “I really do fear for Wales in the next five years,” he wrote in the London Times.

“They are simply not going to have the pool of players to compete, especially once the core of experienced players retire.”

Not only has Gatland signed on until next year’s World Cup, there’s an option for him to carry through until the 2027 edition in Australia.

If he takes up that option, he’d have been Wales coach for 17 years and on his third generation of players.

If anyone can do it, it’s Gatland and only a fool would write him off.

He wouldn’t be in Cardiff if he didn’t think he could figure it out and doing so would be the most remarkable feat in his storied career.