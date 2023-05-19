Warren Gatland: How Ronan O’Gara stopped me resigning halfway through a Six Nations game

4 March 2000; Ireland head coach Warren Gatland, left, and Ireland manager Donal Lenihan prior to the Lloyds TSB 6 Nations match between Ireland and Italy at Lansdowne Road in Dublin. Photo by Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

I have never told this story before, but Ronan O’Gara once played a key role in stopping me from resigning during a Six Nations match, when I was head coach of Ireland.