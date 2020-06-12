Warren Gatland backs potential move to change Lions Tour date

Lions boss Warren Gatland will coach the Lions for the third time on the tour of South Africa in 2021. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Warren Gatland has backed the potential moving of next year's Lions tour from the summer to the autumn.

Earlier this week, South Africa Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux admitted that should World Rugby manage to align the global calendar in the coming months, the Lions tour could shift from it's traditional summer slot.

The Lions are currently due to tour South Africa from July 3, 2021, but as discussions about merging the northern and southern hemisphere seasons continue, rugby's schedule could look very different come next year.

Gatland, who will take charge of the Lions for a third consecutive tour, believes that his side would adapt to any changes, if it meant a smoother global calendar.

The 56-year old former Ireland head coach, who is currently working in his native New Zealand, where he is preparing his Chiefs team for the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa tomorrow morning, is adamant that it is now or never for rugby and its hopes of sorting out the messy calendar.

"There is a World Rugby meeting in a few days time," Gatland told BBC 5 Live.

"What we are hearing is that there are potentially about four or five scenarios where there could be a shift for the Six Nations, and a shift for the summer tours to October and November, and changing the starting dates of the season.

"I think for us, the Lions, it's just being a little bit flexible. If we have to go back a month or so, then I think we can cope with that.

"If it's the best decision for World Rugby in terms of the global season, we have to be cooperative and smart about that.

"A lot of this has been talked about for a long time, and if they can't have a consensus now when you have basically got a blank sheet of paper to start from, then there is never going to be an agreement.

"The unfortunate thing is that we have a serious global crisis, but sometimes that gives an opportunity to put things right in certain areas, where things can be better for the future.

"There is the possibility that the game looks at a global structure and a global season. So, if they are going to do it, now is the time to do it.

"If we don't do it now, we are never going to do it."

Gatland has wasted little time in making a big call for his first game in charge of the Chiefs, as he has benched former All Blacks out-half Aaron Cruden.

The Chiefs will kick-off rugby's return with a trip to Dunedin to take on the Highlanders tomorrow morning (8.05am on Sky Sports), while the Blues will host the Hurricanes in the early hours of Sunday (4.35am on Sky Sports).

Beauden Barrett will make his Blues debut from full-back, with new signing Dan Carter still working his way back to full fitness.

Barrett will come up against his All Blacks team-mate Ardie Savea, who makes his long-awaited comeback from a serious knee injury picked up at last year's World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia have confirmed that they will introduce seven law variations ahead of Super Rugby AU's kick-off on July 3.

In a further boost to the domestic tournament, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has announced that sport stadiums with less than 40,000 seats will be allowed to reopen to crowds in July, with each venue permitted to cater for up to 10,000 ticket sales, in order to ensure that social distancing measures remain in place.

Like New Zealand, Super Rugby AU teams will be permitted to replace red carded players after 20 minutes, while the introduction of 'Super Time' for drawn matches will see the winner decided from whichever team scores points first during either of two extra five-minute periods.

Further law trials include:

When an attacking player carrying the ball is held up in the in-goal or knocks the ball on play restarts with a goal line drop-out

When a kick enters the in-goal area and is grounded by the defending team play restarts with a goal line drop-out

A kick originating in the attacking 22m area cannot be marked by the defending team within their own 22m area. The kick can however be marked within the defending team’s in-goal area and play restarts with a 22m line drop-out

50/22: A kick taken from within the defending team's 50m area that travels into touch within the opposition's 22m area having first bounced in the field of play results in a lineout to the attacking team

22/50: A kick taken from within the defending team's 22m area that travels into touch within the opposition's 50m area having first bounced in the field of play results in a lineout to the attacking team

Rugby Australia director of rugby, Scott Johnson welcomed the introduction of the law trials, many of which, supporters will be able to catch a glimpse of in Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend.

"We assembled some of the best minds in the game from a range of different roles to look at adding some new attacking dimensions to the game while at the same time sticking to some key principles to preserve the fabric of the sport," Johnson said.

"The level of engagement was outstanding from the players and coaches involved in the process and we ended up with a set of law variations that were unanimously agreed upon by all 24 people involved.

"A couple of the variations including the 50/22 and 22/50s have been trialled previously in the NRC and we have added some principles around line drop-outs to encourage more short attacking kick options near the line, and a Super Time tiebreaker in the event of a draw.

"We will also zero in on the application of law around the breakdown and scrums, trying to limit some of the down time and improve the flow of the game.

"Throughout the process we stuck to the principle that whatever we changed, the game still had to be rugby, and nothing could compromise the Wallabies' preparation for Test Rugby.

"In fact, I believe the changes we have implemented will broaden and enhance the capabilities of our players."

Online Editors