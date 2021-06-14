Wall ‘hugely encouraged’ after return to competition

It may have ended in disappointment at the International sevens in Dublin last weekend, but for a youthful Irish side, just having the chance to compete again after endless months in isolated training camps was a glimpse of normality.

“It was hugely encouraging,” says Tipp star Dorothy Wall, also a focal point in the XVs game for her country. “We played better Sevens than we did in a while last weekend. It had been very disappointing for the players who are exclusively focused on Sevens because we hadn’t got a chance to play in XVs or Six Nations.

“We were training for tournaments that were being called off. So we played Great Britain in the final game and really put it up to them and could have beaten them. There was serious class shown on both days and we really ended the season on a good note.”

They did lose four of their other five games to France and GB – beating France for their solitary win – but having been idle since February 2020, their fleeting bursts was a reminder of what they can do.

“You could say that about a lot of teams. It’s very easy to ask why they are not going so well. There are extremely talented players and great coaching staff. Sometimes it takes a while for it to click, for players to be confident and back themselves. It’s a very young team.

“You have older players there but you’re looking at a huge amount of 18 and 19-year-olds, players in their early-20s. People who are just getting to know how they play and backing themselves on the pitch.

So it’s about confidence in their own ability, being unified allowed us to play that way at the weekend. I can’t give you an answer as to how we didn’t perform but it’s on an upward trajectory.”

The perception that the women’s game, elite but unrewarded, remains a young person’s pursuit was highlighted by the decision of out-half Hannah Tyrrell to quit the sport to concentrate on GAA with the Dublin ladies.

“If you’re looking at the facts, it’s probably a young person’s game in terms of your body and whatever other obligations you have at home,” says Wall.

“It is disappointing Hannah retired. You have to respect her decision. There is life outside rugby as well. She has done so much for the green jersey and she doesn’t owe it anything.

“She wants to start a family and get things going. I’ve the utmost respect for her.

“And she’s absolutely killing it with the Dublin team. She’s a huge loss to us in terms of her skill-set and what she brings to the team.”

Dorothy Wall was speaking at an event to launch the 2021 Zurich Women’s Players’ Player of the Year Award for this year’s Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards.