| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Waking up in a boarding school dormitory is unsettling. Staggering out to face Willie Anderson was a good deal worse  

Brendan Fanning

Willie Anderson v New Zealand, 1989 Expand

Close

Willie Anderson v New Zealand, 1989

Willie Anderson v New Zealand, 1989

Willie Anderson v New Zealand, 1989

In a previous lifetime we were on one of those weekend coaching courses run by the IRFU every summer. It was in Clongowes, so you had the choice of commuting or staying over. We ticked the second box.

It kicked off on the Friday night with registration. We were asked at sign-in was this a journalistic or coaching pursuit? Very much the latter. It was circa 1990. You'd have struggled to make a story out of it at that time.

On the Friday night someone very kindly produced a barrel of beer, all tapped up and ready to go. Consumption was modest, which was just as well as Willie Anderson was one of the course tutors, so the pitch stuff the next day would be intense.

Related Content