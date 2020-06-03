Waking up in a boarding school dormitory is unsettling. Staggering out to face Willie Anderson was a good deal worse  

In a previous lifetime we were on one of those weekend coaching courses run by the IRFU every summer. It was in Clongowes, so you had the choice of commuting or staying over. We ticked the second box.

It kicked off on the Friday night with registration. We were asked at sign-in was this a journalistic or coaching pursuit? Very much the latter. It was circa 1990. You'd have struggled to make a story out of it at that time.

On the Friday night someone very kindly produced a barrel of beer, all tapped up and ready to go. Consumption was modest, which was just as well as Willie Anderson was one of the course tutors, so the pitch stuff the next day would be intense.

Sure enough it was long and hard. Anderson's refrain: “Get lower! Get lower!” would be ringing in your ears for a long time after.

At that point everyone in rugby knew who Willie was. In 1980 he had spent the guts of three months on lockdown in Buenos Aires: initially in prison and then in a half-way house after a late night prank had gone wrong. He had been touring there with the Penguins – a none-too serious operation that visited all sorts of places – when on the way home after a night out he lifted an Argentine flag off an official premises.

If you remember the permanent look of acute anxiety on the face of Argentina manager César Menotti during the football World Cup there in 1978 it told you something about pressure.

Not just ordinary football heat. Ruled by the military junta, Argentina was a scary place for locals. To be a tourist on a British passport, who had disrespected the national flag, was very, very bad business.

It's hard to conceive nowadays how an Irish interprovincial player, as Anderson was for Ulster, could have been stuck like that for three months.

His descriptions of it painted the sort of picture that would push you over the edge. The experience was almost as hard for his family and friends back in Co Tyrone as on the man himself. At least it was character-building. And Willie has lots of that.

So storming into the middle of the All Blacks' Haka in Lansdowne Road in 1989 was small beer to a man who had already been through the mill. Together with coach Jimmy Davidson – who had shaped the untouchable Ulster team of the 1980s, relying hugely on the likes of his second row – they hatched the plan to unsettle the Kiwis. It was the sort of theatre you don't get in rugby nowadays.

There are not any Willie Andersons around now either. To have been unique in times when the game was stuffed with fellas who knew what real adversity looked like illustrates the man. His scrapes weren't confined to Argentina, or the All Blacks.

Most wouldn't appreciate that the whole idea of an Academy system in this country had a fair bit to do with research from Anderson.

A technical officer with the IRFU, he was despatched to Australia in the early 1990s to look at how rugby in that country had tied in with the Australian Institute for Sport.

Along with Gerry Murphy he put a report together for the IRFU. In time it would lead to the establishment of the IRFU Foundation, which then became the Academy, and finally was branched out into provincial Academies. The painfully slow march of it all however used to drive Willie insane.

Politics wasn't his bag. He was assistant coach to Gerry Murphy as Ireland prepared for a November Test in 1994 against USA.

Of course his role wasn't called that, because in the amateur land of the time coaching was an honorary role, and Willie was already on the payroll of the union as a technical officer.

So he was called an advisor, or something. In the build-up to the Eagles match he found himself competing for space on the training field one night with selector Pa Whelan. It was painfully obvious to the players what was unfolding.

Naturally enough Willie reacted. When he resigned, would you believe it, Whelan replaced him. So the squad lost a forwards coach they badly needed, and gained one the IRFU wanted. They would be going off to the World Cup in South Africa the following summer, and the carry-on around Anderson's departure was typical of an operation desperate for direction.

Lots of others would come looking for what the former Dungannon player had to offer. In the mad, helter-skelter early days of professionalism he was brought in to London Irish where the bulk of the squad were just that: Irish.

Matt Williams had him as his assistant in Leinster when Alan Gaffney switched to Munster, and then brought him to Scotland when the national job there came up. There has been a fair bit of schools and club work – including coaching Dungannon to an AIL title in 2001 - between his home province and Leinster along the way.

It was fitting that he should be finishing his career with the Academy and A team players at the Kingspan this month.

Anderson had been there when it was Ravenhill, when Jimmy D was building his empire – an operation that could have been a model for Ireland in later years – and was back there again when the face of the game had changed. How valuable then to have someone of his experience on hand to work with young players.

There has always been something combustible about Willie Anderson. Passionate and technical in equal measure, Irish rugby probably never got the best out of him because creating that environment for him took a bit of work. What he has however, that frightening commitment to win the battle, is not something you get on the prescribed pathway.

Andy Farrell may look around his Ireland changing room, when next he is allowed to fill it, and marvel at the straight and narrow that has brought his players to the top of their game. He would love a bit of Willie Anderson in there.

As for that weekend in Clongowes, where the Friday night had been controlled the Saturday evening saw a field trip, possibly into Clane. Details are hazy. It was very late.

Waking up in the horrors in a boarding school dormitory is unsettling. Staggering out to face Willie Anderson was a good deal worse.