Vision and investment needed if Ireland are to close gap

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Money is tight for the IRFU but hard-working players need more support as they chase a moving train

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin, centre, and her team-mates after France scored their eighth try during the Women's Six Nations match at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Saturday was a window of opportunity for Ireland’s women. Their performance and win over Wales had generated interest, for once they were playing on a weekend free of the distractions of the men’s game. The visit of a strong French team was being broadcast live on RTÉ and the sun was shining in Donnybrook. It was all set up.

Unfortunately, they fluffed their lines badly and they’ll beat themselves up for their malfunctioning lineout, their lack of defensive line-speed, their lack of patience in attack and the costly penalty count.

