'Very disappointed' Rugby Players Ireland hit back at IRFU over reports on proposed 20% pay-cut

Rugby Players Ireland hit out at IRFU's decision to go public on planned 20% pay-cut as crunch talks loom

Rugby Players Ireland is "very disappointed" that the IRFU have jumped the gun on proposed player cuts by speaking to the media about it before engaging fully in talks.

A media report on Friday appeared to pave the way for a 20% cut in player salary, with the union's head of communications Stephen McNamara saying it is "in discussions" with RPI.

However, the players union have revealed that they are awaiting information from the IRFU regarding the exact nature of their financial position and have not yet received any firm proposal from Lansdowne Road.

The two bodies worked closely together to agree a pay deferral scheme of between 10 and 50% at the outset of the covid-19 shut-down in March and have been in constant dialogue since.

With the deferral scheme coming to an end at the end of this month and reduced working weeks being used to reduce costs on the non-playing side, the players expect to have to play some part in the cost-cutting.

There are meetings scheduled this week to find a way forward, but the union's decision to go public with their intention to implement 20% cuts before engaging with the players has clearly soured the atmosphere and could make agreement more difficult.

While there have been pitched battles between players groups and unions in other countries like Australia and England, the two have enjoyed a good relationship in this country for some time.

However, today's statement reflects the fact that things have become more strained.

"We are very disappointed to see recent media reports about proposed player salary cuts," the statement read.

"We are in the very early phase of discussions with the IRFU to establish fully the current and long--term financial position of the Union and only then can the players consider any proposal."

Union chief Philip Browne has outlined the bleak financial picture for the IRFU as a result of the shut-down and has said the union projects a loss of €15-20m this year if the postponed Six Nations matches against France and Italy and the November internationals do not go ahead.

He said that figure would be reduced to between €10-15m if the matches take place behind closed doors, which looks the most likely scenario at this point.

The last rugby game involving an Irish team took place on February 27 and the restart date is planned for August 21 when a series of interprovincial games is due to be held at the Aviva Stadium.

