Van Graan backs fit-again Carbery to shine as Sexton signs one-year deal

Johann van Graan believes Joey Carbery will get back to his best following his return from a long-term ankle injury, but the Munster head coach warned that people must continue to be patient with the Ireland out-half.

Having had 16 minutes off the bench in last weekend’s win in Cardiff, Carbery will be hoping to get more game-time under his belt in Friday night’s crunch Guinness PRO14 clash against Connacht.

The 25-year-old showed no ill-effects of his first game back after 13 months on the sidelines, and while Van Graan is confident that Carbery will hit top form again, he urged caution over expecting too much.

“In terms of getting to his best, all evidence at this stage suggests that, yes he can,” Van Graan said. “We’ll take our time with Joey. It will be a journey. You don’t just go from not playing for 13 months to getting back to a Test standard.

“He’ll make mistakes along the way like every player in rugby does. He will have some good games and he will potentially have some average. Obviously, we hope he has a great game every time he puts on the jersey. I’ve got a lot of belief in Joey and so does the rest of the team.”

Van Graan also revealed that although RG Snyman has started running again after his ACL injury, the World Cup-winning lock still has “a long way to go” before returning.

Meanwhile, Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton (35) has signed a one-year contract extension with the IRFU, which runs until the end of the 2021/2022 season. “My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own,” Sexton said.

