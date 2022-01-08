USA’s Tess Feury to make her Railway Union debut as Irish women’s coach Greg McWilliams sends out message

Railway Union have USA international Tess Feury making her debut on the wing as they look to make a strong start to the New Year in their Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup quarter-final against Blackrock College.

Cronin, Railway’s director of rugby and head coach, has rotated his squad this week. Winger Stephanie Carroll has had her season cruelly cut short through injury, with Feury coming in as a timely replacement.

“Sonia (McDermott), joining her sister Aoife in the second row, and Alex (McGuinness) also get starts, with Emma (Fabby), Lisa (Callan) and Ava (Ryder) coming onto the bench,” he explained.

Noting the already impressive lines of communication from incoming Ireland head coach Greg Williams, Cronin knows how important this stage of the season is for players hoping to feature in the Six Nations.

“Greg sent a letter to all the AIL players and coaches this week, outlining his plan towards the Six Nations and what he sees as important for selection.

“This was tremendously refreshing and it was extremely well received by the players.

“They are super excited to get out there, perform to their best and put their hands up for national selection.”

Meanwhile, Queen’s University’s quarter-final clash with Galwegians has been cancelled due to Covid cases/isolations in the Galwegians camp.