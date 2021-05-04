US Eagles and AJ McGinty set for Ireland clash as part of summer tour

Dublin-born Sale out-half AJ McGinty and his US Eagles will swoop into Dublin on June 10 after coach Gary Gold confirmed their summer schedule, which also features an international against England a week earlier.

Ireland have been scrambling for fixtures after the pandemic prompted the cancellation of the summer tour to Fiji.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the IRFU, who are also investigating a fixture list that could include Canada and Japan, Gold confirmed the news this morning on the AM Rugby Show podcast.

Irish coach Andy Farrell, having correctly rejected the invitation to rejoin a Lions tour, is keen to assess his wider squad with potentially half his strongest 23 set to be called up Warren Gatland this Thursday.

The Lions are due to play Japan in Murrayfield on June 28 as a warm-up for the tour to South Africa. Wales — whose tour to Argentina and Uruguay is off — are trying to line up Tests with USA and Canada and it’s understood the IRFU will try and ‘piggy back’ on that as they urgently look to fill a suddenly empty summer space.