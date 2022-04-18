URC urged to contemplate final in South Africa

After beating Connacht, Leinster head for South Africa for the URC - although without the likes of Josh Van Der Flier

Leinster embark on a two-week safari to South Africa as they seek to consolidate their lead in the United Rugby Championship and they may return there for a June final.

Organisers are contemplating staging the final on South African soil to copperfasten the largely encouraging addition of four new franchises from that country into the competition.

“For the growth of the South African teams in the URC, and given they hadn’t crowds for so long, bringing it there will be great for their crowds and the competition,” says Premier Sports pundit Jim Hamilton.

“And dare I say it, it would be great to see Leinster under pressure against a South African side on home soil.”

Leinster have left James Ryan at home for the dates against the Sharks and Stormers as they have brought a largely second-string squad.

Munster and Ulster, who meet in in Belfast this Friday, are still in contention to clinch home ties in the quarter-final and semi-final play-offs but former Munster great Jean De Villiers says his old side may be in difficulty in securing an easier route to a potential final on South African soil.

“It would add something different and I would love to see the Red Army coming to South Africa and have a great experience,” says Supersport analyst De Villiers.

“This weekend and the last round robin game against Leinster are the two difficult games and if they get through those they can stake a claim to a top four position and a home play-off.

“But if they drop points, it will be difficult for them to make the top four and to be really competitive in the play-offs you really need to be at home.

“So it is looking increasingly difficult for them. But you never write them off, they have always been a powerhouse in this competition.”