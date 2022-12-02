URC team news: Leinster hopeful on Johnny Sexton’s fitness for Racing 92 as James Lowe returns to action

James Lowe will make his season debut against Ulster the RDS. Image: Sportsfile.

James Lowe will feature for the first time this season after being named in the Leinster team to face Ulster in the URC on Saturday night.

Lowe will start on the left wing after recovering from a calf injury while fullback Hugo Keenan and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will also pull on the Leinster jersey for the first time this season after being key players for Ireland during November.

With Robbie Henshaw ruled out through injury, youngster Jamie Osborne will line out in the centre alongside captain Garry Ringrose.

Ross Byrne starts at out-half in the absence of Johnny Sexton while Leo Cullen will be able to call upon some heavy firepower from the bench, with Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong among the replacements.

Leinster follow up this inter-pro with a trip to France to take on Racing 92 in their Champions Cup opener next weekend, and Cullen was cautious on whether Sexton would be recovered in time.

"I don’t know, he didn’t train with us this week so we’ll see where he is at the start of the week so that’s a maybe.”

Centre Charles Ngatai is also proceeding well in his recovery from a shoulder injury as Cullen embraced the challenge of Dan McFarland’s Ulster side.

“It’s always great to have these games building into Europe,” said Cullen.

For Ulster, Iain Henderson will make his first start of the season at blindside flanker, while in the centre Stuart McCloskey, who put in a barnstorming performance in the green shirt when he lined-out in all three November Test games, starts together with fellow Ireland team-mate, James Hume, for the first time this season following Hume’s return from injury.

McFarland has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench.

Given the forecast, there should be much more entertainment expected than the stodgy, forward-dominated fare in which Leinster prevailed in Belfast earlier this year.

Leinster have scored 15 tries on first phase so far this season – more than any other team, with 22 of their 37 emanating from lineouts.

They have made more metres in contact than any other team, riding through the tackle for 680 additional metres.

For their part, Ulster have made more maul metres than any other team, driving forward for 212 in total.

And pint guzzlers might need to get to their seats in order not to miss any points.

Ulster are joint-top in the league for tries scored in the opening ten minutes of their matches – striking seven times in all. The only team which has scored as many? Leinster

Controlling possession for long spells in their matches so far this season, Ulster have made a league-high average of 128 carries per 80 minutes of rugby.

Leinster defeated Ulster earlier this season, but previously to that had been defeated in consecutive matches against the northern province for the first time since 2013.

Cullen’s men are the only unbeaten team in the league, now eight from eight, with six try-scoring bonus points. However, Leinster are the only side that Ulster have lost to this season.

Now on a four-match winning streak, Ulster last won five on the bounce in March 2021.

Leinster’s clash with Ulster kicks off at the RDS at 7.35pm on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Mack Hansen has returned to start for Connacht in Saturday’s home tie with Benetton (3.15pm). Bundee Aki again starts in the centre as Andy Friend’s men look to bounce back from the defeat to Munster last week.

A moment’s applause will occur ahead of all games in the United Rugby Championship this weekend to mark the passing of Doddie Weir.

A marvellously popular character in rugby, Weir was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2017 which led to him making a far greater impact away from the pitch.

He established My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to fundraise and support MND research with the hope that in the future others would have a greater chance of overcoming the disease.

Leinster: H Keenan, J O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J Lowe, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park, C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’Alatoa, J Ryan, J Jenkins, R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, A Porter, T Furlong, R Molony, C Doris, N McCarthy, C Tector, L Turner.

Ulster: M Lowry, E McIlroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, S Moore, B Burns, J Cooney, A Warwick, T Stewart, M Moore, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, I Henderson, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, C Reid, T O’Toole, S Carter, D Vermeulen, N Doak, J Stockdale, M Rea.

Connacht: J Porch, D Kilgallen, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen, J Carty, K Marmion, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, O Dowling, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, P Dooley, J Aungier, G Thornbury, J Butler, C Blade, T Daly, T O’Halloran.