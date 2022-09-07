URC chief rules out taking Leinster-Munster derby to US despite speculation

Leinster and Munster will not be playing a United Rugby Championship (URC) game against each other in the United States any time soon, according to league chief Martin Anayi.

According to a report in an English newspaper, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are trying to bring the Irish derby to America in the coming seasons. However, Anayi says the prospect of regular league games being played on neutral soil, whether the US or new partners Qatar, is not on the cards.

“These teams, these derby games, are the life-blood of the Irish clubs as they are all of our teams,” Anayi said at the tournament launch.

“The derby games over Christmas, which we weren’t able to put on last year because of Covid restrictions, that hurt our attendance numbers.

“If you don’t play those games at home, your attendance numbers fall off in a season. All our other metrics are through the roof, the only one that isn’t is attendance and the reason is that we weren’t able to play those derby games at Christmas.

“That shows the crown jewel for the clubs is those Christmas derbies, at home in front of full crowds.

“To take any of those games away from traditional slots . . . the clubs have got to really want to do it and I wonder whether it needs to be outside of the regular season.

“It’s a bit of a struggle to see us, in the current format, taking a regular-season derby match to the US. But, again, is that something for the Champions Cup to do – to become more expansive? If we added more rounds back into URC, perhaps that gives us an opportunity to take games further afield.”

Anayi defended the tournament’s decision to sign a partnership with Qatar Airways. The Gulf state has come under huge scrutiny for their human-rights record and treatment of construction workers ahead of November’s FIFA World Cup.

However, Anayi believes the partnership, which could see pre-season tournaments held in Qatar, can change attitudes in the Middle East.