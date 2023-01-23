“Jamie George epitomises all the values Saracens are built on but there is one that sums him up, it is resilience.”

This was the opening salvo of a typically gushing in-house interview conducted with the England international hooker at the start of this year on his club’s website.

This is how rugby likes to present itself, a preening, superior presence atop an ivory tower.

It was only polite that he should respond.

“You see the values here at the stadium, and they are hard work, humility, discipline and this is a club based around people and caring about people,” he said.

You’d wonder if these thoughts were floating around his head after he tumbled to the concrete-hard Edinburgh ground on Sunday night, unable to break his fall before he lay prostrate, his unresponsive arms stretched alongside his still, momentarily unresponsive, body?

Or after the Saracens’ medical team – who presumably also epitomise all the values Saracens are built on – sent him back on to the field?

Maybe when the independent match doctor eventually hauled him off? Or a few hours later, perhaps, when he realised that he had a headache and something might be wrong?

Or when he realised that he didn’t have a headache, which was probably worse, because then you have absolutely no clue whether something might be wrong?

Was he capable of any thought?

There didn’t appear to be much evidence elsewhere.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” said Saracens’ coach, Mark McCall, the former Ireland international.

“It appears that Jamie passed his Head Injury Assessment and someone has had a further look at it and thought it better that he were withdrawn from the game. And, of course, that’s the right decision.”

And, of course, that’s the wrong summation.

Does anybody care?

Because, so soon, the talk turns to whether or not George will be fit enough to take part in the opening round of the 2023 Six Nations.

Any discussion that the sport itself remains fit enough for purpose is conveniently ignored.

Too many have the shortest memories.

And so it was this morning that Owen Farrell and Jonathan Sexton, two of the game’s global stars and its most enduring talents are wheeled out as the Six Nations circus commences in London.

But if rugby was serious about preserving their health, and that of everyone else who plays the sport, they would not be allowed to play on its opening weekend, at the very least.

And yet, despite their recent illegal tackles - one punished but too leniently, the other not even referred to a disciplinary committee – both men are hailed as poster boys for the self-styled oldest and greatest competition in the world.

So it goes that on the same weekend at the start of February, Jamie George’s resilience will be hailed by beer-swilling punters across the world should he navigate the impossibly indeterminate seven-day stand-down period and prove his fitness for the Calcutta Cup against Scotland.

Rugby has an identity crisis but, despite the mounting evidence of death and historic trauma, it stubbornly refuses to address it head on.

The latest lurch, emanating from England but being assessed closely in Ireland, will see tackling banned below the waist at non-professional level.

Sexton, speaking through a cheekbone that has fully recovered from the damage it sustained when clattering into Jarrad Butler, issued a passionate defence of tall people as he slammed the idea today.

“I don’t agree with it,” Sexton said. “There’s no point sitting on the fence.

“I just think, you’ve got tall people that play the game, it should be their decision to how they tackle.

“Of course, we have to get head shots out of the game but I think the tackles that we really need to get out of the game are the reckless, out of control, sprinting out of the line, tucking arms, all those type of ones.

“Hitting someone there” – as he pointed to his torso – “should be an option. It’s not like you can’t get concussed chopping someone’s knees.

“I see a hell of a lot of concussions with people getting their head on the wrong side, a knee to the temple or a hip even to the side of the head.”

For what it’s worth, we have a degree of sympathy with the Ireland captain’s final point, even if we retain the right to persistently challenge his self-expressed commitment to his reckless tackle technique.

We’re old enough to remember the time when kids were taught to tackle “cheek to cheek” – i.e. with one’s face smacking against an opponent’s backside.

But if you missed, tough; as Sexton asserts, there was a good chance of getting a boot in the mush.

The move from the RFU is a worthy aim and one which, in France at least, where it was introduced after four shocking deaths caused by rugby tackles, has improved participation rates below the professional ranks.

However, it is our assertion that rugby needs to consistently confront the chaos at professional level.

We would have more admiration for them had they disposed of Farrell’s case with the rigour it deserved.

Or if their professional game did not oversee such a situation where Jamie George is knocked temporarily unconscious yet is returned to the battlefield.

They are not alone. In France yesterday, there was an appalling assault on Joey Carbery from a Toulouse player but none of the officials deemed it worthy of a second look.

Akin to the familiar actions of French rugby camera operators, everyone was urged to move on as quickly as possible.

This has been another weekend where the professional game has lost ground in the scramble to avert catastrophe.

Rugby’s consistent reluctance to apply its own rules and regulations at professional level instantly removes any credibility as they seek to impose its will upon the amateur game.

Until it can demonstrate they can tackle head on the issue of head-on tackles, rugby is not deserving of the public’s trust.

Not unless lawmakers, coaches, players and clubs confront the deadly disease that is the sport’s concussion crisis with a common approach, one that is utterly resistant to any compromise.

It is still not too late for the sport to identify its true values. But the clock is ticking.