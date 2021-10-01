United Rugby Championship team news: Injury woes hit Ulster while Van der Flier makes 100th Leinster appearance

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey have both been ruled out of the Zebre trip.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made a host of changes to his side for the trip to face Zebre in round two of the United Rugby Championship.

Injuries to John Cooney, Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, Stuart McCloskey mean four changes in the backline where Nathan Doak will make a first senior start after impressing as a replacement in the win over Glasgow last week, teaming up at half-back with usual number ten Billy Burns.

Injuries to both starting wings from last week sees Ethan McIlroy switch out wide from full-back where a fit-again Will Addison returns to the 15 jersey having had a run as a replacement in round one.

Craig Gilroy also comes into the side to complete the back-three, while it is Stewart Moore who gets the nod to fill the shoes of Stuart McCloskey.

In the pack, it's all change in the front-row where last week's replacements Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole start. Bradley Roberts and Marty Moore drop to the bench while Andy Warwick is replaced in the '23' by Callum Reid.

Mick Kearney's impressive cameo last week sees him and Sam Carter switch roles alongside Alan O'Connor in the second-row, the former Leinster and Connacht man starting this time with the former Wallaby on the bench.

There are two changes in the back-row where David McCann comes in to start at number eight and Mattie Rea is promoted from the bench, meaning a positional switch for Nick Timoney from eight to openside.

Sean Reidy is a replacement this time around with Greg Jones the odd man out.

The match will be former Ireland international Michael Bradley’s 100th in charge of Zebre. He makes five changes to the side that was beaten by the Lions on the opening weekend as Fijian Asaeli Tuivuaka makes his club debut on the wing, opposite the incoming Gabriele Di Giulio.

Alessandro Fusco is in at scrum-half while Junior Leavasa and Giovanni Licata join Maxime Mbandà in the back row.

Zebre team to face Ulster

Junior Laloifi; Gabriele Di Giulio, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni, Asaeli Tuivuaka; Carlo Canna, Alessandro Fusco; Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Matteo Nocera; David Sisi, Leonard Krumov; Maxime Mbandà, Potu Junior Leavasa, Giovanni Licata

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea Lovotti, Ion Neculai, Andrea Zambonin, Renato Giammarioli, Guglielmo Palazzani , Antonio Rizzi, Jacopo Trulla

Ulster Rugby team to face Zebre

Will Addison; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Mick Kearney; Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Dragons v Leinster (Sunday. KO 2pm - live on RTÉ, Premier Sports, S4C, URC TV and RTÉ Radio).

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan (31)

14. Rob Russell (0)

13. Garry Ringrose (87)

12. Conor O’Brien (23)

11. Rory O’Loughlin (88)

10. Ross Byrne (105)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (102)



1. Andrew Porter (78)

2. Dan Sheehan (14)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (1)

4. Ross Molony (117)

5. James Ryan (51) CAPTAIN

6. Rhys Ruddock (189)

7. Josh van der Flier (99)

8. Max Deegan (66)



Replacements:



16. James Tracy (130)

17. Ed Byrne (71)

18. Cian Healy (232)

19. Ryan Baird (28)

20. Dan Leavy (72)

21. Nick McCarthy (36)

22. Ciarán Frawley (36)

23. Scott Penny (29)



Referee: AJ Jacobs (SARU)