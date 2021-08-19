United Rugby Championship fixtures being finalised ahead of inaugural season 

The United Rugby Championship (URC) has confirmed that fixtures for its inaugural season are being finalised, with a public announcement set to be made in due course.

It is understood that the latest draft has been signed off on by the respective unions, with the broadcast details still being ironed out.

As previously reported, Leinster are set to face the Bulls at home in their opener on the weekend of September 24/25/26, with Munster also set to host South African opposition in the shape of the Sharks.

Ulster are expected to be in action against Glasgow in Belfast, with Connacht on the road in Cardiff.

Tournament officials have been working to ensure that Covid-19 disruptions are kept to a minimum and as such, it has taken some time to put the fixtures schedule together.

However, with the IRFU (Ireland), WRU (Wales), SRU (Scotland), FIR (Italy) and SA Rugby (South Africa) now having signed off on the latest draft, an announcement is expected next week.

An official statement from the URC read:

“Fixtures for the 2021/22 URC season are being finalised. The schedule has to comply with the very latest travel conditions across our territories and has been shared with our clubs and broadcasters.

“Now work has begun to assign TV slots among our seven broadcast partners and we expect to confirm these publicly as soon as possible.”