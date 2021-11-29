IF Munster was a long-running series you’d think this was the moment the scriptwriters jumped the shark.

The Reds’ reality is just a never-ending succession of dramatic storylines that feed into a much-loved sporting institution and this latest chapter pushes it all on to a whole new level.

Currently, 34 players, their coaches and support staff are stuck in South Africa awaiting clearance to return home.

In Limerick, a small core of international players who were on holidays around Europe last week have linked up with a band of little-known youngsters to train under academy supremo Ian Costello.

Yesterday, the message to them was clear: prepare like you’re playing against Wasps on Sunday week.

Considering the scheduling constraints, there’s little prospect that the opening game of the Heineken Champions Cup against Wasps will be postponed and, if Munster can’t fulfil the fixture, it’ll be declared a 28-0 win to the English side.

Even if they’re cleared to travel on Tuesday, there’s no guarantee the South African-based players will be fit to face the English giants after a protracted spell in isolation.

So, they could take to the field with a side led by Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Conor Murray, supported by young guns.

Knowing Munster, they’ll probably pull it off.

However, for a coaching team who have planned out their campaign to the nth degree, this Omicron omnishambles must be a gut-punch.

Stuck in their Cape Town hotel rooms, they’re facing into a potentially lost season.

Two United Rugby Championship (URC) games in South Africa are gone and, while the organisers will hope to play them during the Six Nations, there’s little chance Munster will have as strong a squad in that window.

And, if things go badly against Wasps and their squad is still in isolation for the visit of Castres a week later, then the wheels will have come off their European campaign as well.

The Irish Government has approved Munster’s return, but they are awaiting results of the PCR testing they underwent yesterday.

With one positive test and one close contact in the party, there remains some suggestion that they may have to fulfil a 10-day isolation period in South Africa before flying. Then, on their return, they’d have to isolate for a further 10 days in Ireland.

That puts the Castres game into the picture and even has a potential knock-on effect for the Christmas interpros, with a host of the squad not having played a match in nine weeks at that stage.

Much will depend on the requirements around quarantine on their return. Munster hope to locate the squad in a Kildare hotel with training facilities, but they are currently isolating in their hotel rooms in South Africa and there is no scope for team training.

Although they have made it out of South Africa, Scarlets are in hotel quarantine in Belfast and their chairman Simon Muderack outlined the difficulties that presents for the squad as they prepare for a big game.

“Every day that the boys spend in quarantine, they are de-conditioning, so we are starting to get to a point, if we are not already there, where there are some personal health and safety issues,” he told BBC Wales.

“You have got a bunch of boys who haven’t played rugby for six weeks who may well be confined to a hotel in quarantine for 10 days going up against a set of finely-tuned athletes who have not skipped a beat in terms of

game-time preparation, nutrition, access to sunlight and being able to spend time at home decompressing with their families.

“So there are a set of challenges there that we can’t ignore.”

Munster will be in a similar boat.

For the players, this weekend will have been full of uncertainty and stress. They arrived in South Africa with a pair of exciting fixtures to play and they still don’t know when they’ll be able to get home.

That’s the focus now: making sure the members of the party who will remain in a South African hotel are cared for and getting the rest back on Irish soil.

This should be the most exciting period of Munster’s season, a point when they consolidate their URC position and launch their tilt at the European

knockout stages.

Instead, through no fault of their own, they’re stuck in a complex situation that could undermine all of their efforts.