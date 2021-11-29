| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Unexpected Covid crisis has put Munster on back foot for the rest of season

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Through no fault of their own the province’s season is now in real danger of being ruined

Munster's Peter O&rsquo;Mahony claims possession in the lineout during the United Rugby Championship clash against Ospreys at Liberty Stadium, Swansea. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster's Peter O&rsquo;Mahony claims possession in the lineout during the United Rugby Championship clash against Ospreys at Liberty Stadium, Swansea. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Munster's Peter O’Mahony claims possession in the lineout during the United Rugby Championship clash against Ospreys at Liberty Stadium, Swansea. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Munster's Peter O’Mahony claims possession in the lineout during the United Rugby Championship clash against Ospreys at Liberty Stadium, Swansea. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

IF Munster was a long-running series you’d think this was the moment the scriptwriters jumped the shark.

The Reds’ reality is just a never-ending succession of dramatic storylines that feed into a much-loved sporting institution and this latest chapter pushes it all on to a whole new level.

Related Content

Privacy