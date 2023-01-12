| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Under pressure: five Ireland stalwarts fighting for their Six Nations spots

Talking Point

Andy Farrell has been fiercely loyal to some senior players, but for how much longer? Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andy Farrell has been fiercely loyal to some senior players, but for how much longer? Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has been fiercely loyal to some senior players, but for how much longer? Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has been fiercely loyal to some senior players, but for how much longer? Photo: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Throughout his time in charge, Andy Farrell has remained loyal to a few good men.

Form, fitness and discipline have not seen him waver from the selection of his ranking lieutenants, but now as the World Cup looms into view that will be tested like never before.

Most Watched

Privacy