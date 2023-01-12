Under pressure: five Ireland stalwarts fighting for their Six Nations spots

Throughout his time in charge, Andy Farrell has remained loyal to a few good men.

Form, fitness and discipline have not seen him waver from the selection of his ranking lieutenants, but now as the World Cup looms into view that will be tested like never before.

Farrell places great stock in a player’s professionalism, in their attitude to training and their experience of having been there and done it before. Having been in the arena, he respects that more than almost anything else.

“Whether you are a coach or a player, you see all the ups and downs and all the pressures that come in from all sorts of directions, and you see everyone wants to move on to what they perceive to be the next best thing,” he said in November ahead of Conor Murray’s 100th cap.

“Somebody who stands up to be counted time and time again, to get to a point like that, I’m in awe of it because the hardest thing is to stay at the top.”

He has built a club-style atmosphere at Team Ireland, leaning heavily on a focus on family and fostering relationships. The senior men who’d worked with him on the Lions tour played a big role in getting him the gig in the first place and the quid comes with a quo.

And yet, time waits for no player, and the Irish system is producing talent at a rate that is at the very least keeping the senior men on their toes.

As they take the bell to enter the last lap of the World Cup race, some are starting to feel the pace and are under pressure for their places.​

Conor Murray

Benched behind different starters for Munster’s last two games, Murray has never been under more pressure at provincial level and is in a real scrap for a place in the matchday 23 for this week’s clash with Northampton.

Craig Casey has been nipping at his heels for some time, while Paddy Patterson’s high-energy approach has gone down well with the province’s coaching team in recent weeks.

Murray has a whole lot of credit in the Ireland bank; he started the last time he was fit, and while he’s largely fallen behind Jamison Gibson-Park on the international front, he’s regularly been an influential replacement in big games.

Casey has been in the shadows, building knowledge through training reps, but his opportunities have been limited. He’s a more like-for-like replacement for Gibson-Park, as is Caolin Blade, who has been the next man up on the rare occasions one of the top three haven’t been available.

It seems impossible to imagine Murray not being named in Farrell’s squad; then again, if he’s not getting picked by Munster for their biggest matches, it’s harder to justify his inclusion.​

Iain Henderson

The Ulster captain has endured a nightmare since damaging his knee during the first couple of days in New Zealand last July.

He patiently worked his way back to fitness and his status ensured he was included in Ireland training during November, but when he finally made it back on to the pitch, Ulster’s season suddenly went into a tailspin.

It wouldn’t be fair, or accurate, to draw a correlation between the two, but what it’s meant is that rather than being given time and space to find form after a long absence, the 30-year-old has been running around trying to put out fires.

He needs to play well in the coming weeks to have any chance of breaking the Tadhg Beirne/James Ryan partnership in green, while the form of Ryan Baird will be deeply concerning.

Although Henderson has worn the No 6 jersey in recent weeks, the Leinster hybrid looks far more effective in that role.

Henderson is a Lion, he’s a deeply experienced player and a big-game performer for Ireland. He’s respected in the squad and, like Murray, he’s on a central contract.

One imagines he’ll be in the big squad named by Farrell next week, but he’s a long road to go to get back in the team. Big games against La Rochelle and Sale are necessary.

​Keith Earls

One of the most respected figures in Farrell’s squad, Earls is simply in a race against time, and he needs some major performances in order to displace Mack Hansen and James Lowe from the wing slots.

Farrell has huge time for the Limerick man, whose try against England in 2021 was a major turning point in his tenure, but there are not too many wingers able to perform at the top level at 35.

Earls’ brilliant professionalism and his exemplary attitude are major factors in the coach’s mind. Young players look up to him.

However, Jordan Larmour is in excellent form, Jacob Stockdale is back fit and fighting for his central contract, Jimmy O’Brien slotted in when Earls was out in November and Calvin Nash has impressed Ireland’s selectors.

He’s likely to face Northampton and Toulouse in the next fortnight and he needs to perform.​

Cian Healy

Age may be less of a factor for props than it is for wingers, but Healy has played an enormous amount of highly-physical rugby and turns 36 during the World Cup.

Ireland’s depth at loosehead isn’t great, but Jeremy Loughman has emerged as a real contender, while Dave Kilcoyne has hit a rich seam of form in recent weeks. Loughman’s thigh injury is being closely monitored.

At Leinster, Michael Milne has the physical profile needed, and he’s been impressive in recent weeks.

Whether they’ll change course this late in the cycle remains to be seen, but with Andrew Porter utterly pre-eminent as the first choice, Healy must remain sharp to see off the challengers.​

Rob Herring

He doesn’t have the profile of the other four, but Herring has been a key man for Ireland in this cycle and scored the all-important try against the All Blacks last July to seal the series.

However, Rónan Kelleher’s return to fitness and the emergence of Tom Stewart at Ulster has come at an awkward time for Herring, who has struggled with injuries recently.

Stewart matches the profile of Dan Sheehan and Kelleher, but Herring’s excellent set-piece work and high-volume work-rate may just keep him ahead of his provincial team-mate.

Leading a revival against La Rochelle would be timely.