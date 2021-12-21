Ultan Dillane has delivered a hammer blow to Connacht by announcing he is quitting the club this summer after making the “hardest decision” he has ever had to make after receiving an offer that was termed “too good to turn down.”

Dillane is believed to be linking up with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle under the tutelage of former international colleague Donnacha Ryan, now the club’s forwards coach.

He confirmed to the Connacht players and management this morning that he has signed with an overseas club.

“We just found out like you guys did this morning,” said team-mate John Porch. “It’s such a big loss, he’s an incredible journey and an integral part of forward and whole team. It’s a big loss to us as a team but best of luck to him in the future.”

Speaking at a media briefing, defence coach Pete Wilkins paid tribute to the Tralee-born star.

“Ultan is a brilliant human being, so respected and well-liked and has contributed a huge amount. Everyone will be disappointed to see him go but also proud of what he has achieved and put in here.

“He is an international and adds abrasiveness in attack and defence as well as knowledge on the set-piece, as well as upskilling guys like Niall Murray and Oisin Dowling.

“We respect where is in his career and the opportunity that he now has and it was too good to turn down and you want a scenario where that happens and when it is with a heavy heart.”

Connacht have now lost two international locks in successive seasons, after Quinn Roux headed for Toulon last year.

The news has come as a blow to Connacht coach Andy Friend as Dillane bows out with a move to France and England in the offing.

"Ultan has been a key part of Connacht Rugby right from his initial entry into our Academy almost 10 years ago and will remain a key figure for us until he finishes up at the end of this season,” said coach Andy Friend.

“This has not been an easy decision for Ultan, however he has been completely open, honest and respectful in how he has engaged with the club on this matter.

“Whilst it is disappointing for us that Ultan is moving on, we wish him all very best for the future and the next stage of his career.

“Thankfully, we are very fortunate at Connacht Rugby to have real strength and depth at lock and I look forward to seeing some of our other squad members step up into Ultan’s boots and go on to achieve National honours just like he has.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but ultimately I feel that the time has come for me to experience a new challenge in my career,” said the 28-year-old lock, who won the last of his 19 caps last summer against Japan.

“I am forever grateful to all the coaches and wider staff at Connacht I’ve worked with these past 10 years. You have all helped make my dream of becoming a professional and international rugby player a reality.

“I’ve also been fortunate to play alongside some incredible players both for Connacht and Ireland, and I have made some friends for life.

“The Connacht supporters are among the best in the world and I’d like to thank them for all the support they’ve given me too. The West of Ireland will always be a special place to me.

“I will be giving absolutely everything to finish my time in Connacht on a high, and help all of us to go on to have a really successful season. This is a team on the up and I’ll forever be a Connacht Rugby supporter."

Tom Farrell may return for the St Stephen’s Day clash with Ulster in Belfast alongside Australian wing Mack Hansen while Jordan Duggan may also be fit for some game-time.