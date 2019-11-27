Ulster's Will Addison suspended for four weeks following tackle on Clermont's Paul Jedrasiak

Ulster full-back Will Addison has been suspended for four weeks following an independent disciplinary hearing in London today after the province's Heineken Champions Cup win over Clermont Auvergne last weekend.

Addison was cited by the match citing commissioner, John Byett, for tackling the Clermont second row Paul Jedrasiak in a dangerous manner in the 31st minute of the 18-13 Group C victory at Kingspan Stadium.

The challenge was found to be in contravention of Law 9.13 Dangerous tackling: "Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks."

The independent disciplinary committee consisting of Antony Davies (England), Chair, Val Toma (Romania) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal), heard submissions and evidence from Addison, who did not accept the citing complaint, from the Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

An EPCR statement read: "The Committee upheld the citing complaint finding that Addison had made reckless contact with Jedrasiak’s head in attempting the tackle, and as dangerous tackles of this nature carry a mandatory mid-range sanction according to World Rugby’s regulations, six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

"Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record, the Committee reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension."

Addison is free to play next on Monday December 23, with both he and the EPCR given the right to appeal the decision.

