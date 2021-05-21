Ulster to welcome 500 fans for final home match of the season

Five hundred Ulster fans will be the first to attend a rugby game in Ireland this year on Saturday week as the Kingspan Stadium gets ready to open its turnstyles once more.

The Belfast venue has been given the green light to have a small crowd for the final home game of the 2020/21 season against the Scarlets.

The move comes after the Northern Ireland Executive confirmed a further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions yesterday and the 500 fans will be chosen from the #TogetherUlster members and allocated by a draw.

The other provinces are awaiting an update from the Irish government and there remains some hope that there could be fans at at least one Rainbow Cup match before the end of the season.

Sport Ireland are drawing up a list of test events that could include Leinster v Dragons on June 11, while Ireland's July internationals against USA and Japan are also likely to be included.

Ulster, meanwhile, have confirmed that Gavin Hogg will take over the running of the province's Academy replacing Kieran Campbell.

Former Ulster and Connacht flanker Willie Faloon has also joined the province as Elite Performance Development Officer.