Ulster sweat on John Cooney fitness as scrum-half goes for scan on hamstring

John Cooney is set for a spell on the sidelines after Ulster revealed that the scrum-half will undergo a scan on his hamstring.

Cooney picked up the injury during Ulster's United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Glasgow last Friday, and he now faces an anxious wait to determine the extent of the damage.

High-rated youngster Nathan Doak, who replaced Cooney in the URC opener, will be hoping to get more game-time under his belt, as he looks to build on his exciting reputation.

The 19-year-old impressed for the Ireland U-20s during last summer's Six Nations and now has his sights set on earning a start in Saturday's trip to Parma to face Zebre.

Cooney joins a lengthy injury list, which also includes: Robert Baloucoune (groin), Iain Henderson (thumb), Cormac Izuchukwu (knee), Kieran Treadwell (shoulder), Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), Jordi Murphy (foot) and Ian Madigan.